 A Few of Our Favorite Life is Beautiful Moments | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, September 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

A Few of Our Favorite Life is Beautiful Moments

Vegas, Baby!

Sep 25, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Las Vegas’ flagship music festival Life is Beautiful is an overwhelming 3-day dive into neon, dancing, and some of the best music sets you can expect in one place. Here’s a few of our favorite moments from Sin City’s finest.

St. Vincent
St. Vincent
Ludacris
Ludacris
Jamilla Woods
Jamilla Woods
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus
Purity Ring
Purity Ring
Tame Impala
Tame Impala
Brittany Howard
Brittany Howard
Glass Animals
Glass Animals
HAIM
HAIM



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent