Blog

All





Betty Davis R.I.P. The Funk Icon Passed Away This Week at Age 77

By Matthew Berlyant



There is much one could say about Betty Davis (née Mabry), who just passed away this week at the age of 77 in Homestead, PA. For one, she was a pioneering singer, songwriter, and fashion icon who put out several albums of rockin’, attitude-laden funk rock, with her first two albums (1973’s Betty Davis and 1974’s They Say I’m Different) on Just Sunshine before moving to Island for her 1975 third album Nasty Gal. While these albums weren’t successful at the time of their release, they were rediscovered by an entirely new generation due to reissues done in the late 2000s on the venerable Light in the Attic label. The raw, fiery sexuality and sense of control displayed on these albums didn’t line up with the social expectations of the time, but one can hear the themes of sexual assertiveness in the later work of singers like Madonna.

Since then, even more of her music has been officially released, including her scrapped 1976 album Is It Love or Desire? and her late ’60s sessions for Columbia as well. Steadfastly remaining out of the public eye since her late ’70s retirement from the music industry, it’s hard to know what Davis thought of all of this reappraising of her work given that she rarely gave interviews.

In addition to her own formidable musical legacy, she was also (famously) Miles Davis’ second wife and the person who introduced him to Jimi Hendrix and Sly and the Family Stone (whose Greg Errico produced her first solo album), appearing on the cover of Miles’ 1968 album Filles de Kilimanjaro and being the inspiration for “Mademoiselle Mabry (Miss Mabry)” and having a huge effect on Miles’ own work in the process. She was also a model before becoming a professional musician, although she already had writing credits for The Chambers Brothers and a few independent singles (as Betty Mabry) under her belt as well. RIP (Rest in Power) to a pioneering force.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.