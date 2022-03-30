Blog

PJ Harvey — Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Dry” The Album First Came Out on March 30, 1992

By Austin Saalman



Among the most electrifying debuts of any musical artist, 1992’s Dry introduced popular culture to the force of English singer/songwriter Polly Jean Harvey and her former band. Harvey’s vision, which whips and winds its howling way through the stark gallows of her soul, is one of sentimental abrasion, her biting punk sensibilities pairing ideally with the sporadic rhythm of her sincere indie rocker’s heart. On broad wings of bluesy education, Harvey’s paralyzing intensity soars through Dry’s hollow bones, each track a pallid bruise upon anemic flesh. Part major artistic statement and part exploration of her own anatomy, Harvey’s debut is at once an intimate interpretation of her innermost thoughts via its sonic contortion, strained limbs bent in every direction, raw nerves within pinched tightly enough to produce a vivid sense of immediate shock within the listener. The first chapter in Harvey’s visionary tome of rich emotion and brutal passion, Dry only seems to grow more potent with age, its funerary floral scent still so intoxicating 30 years on.

Some of Harvey’s central musical influences are most apparent on Dry, from the intellectual art punk of Patti Smith to the progressively daring songwriting of Bob Dylan, Captain Beefheart, and, of course, her former collaborator Nick Cave. Meanwhile, Harvey’s environmental influences are also on full display, beginning with opening track “Oh My Lover,” on which Harvey assures the object of her desire, “Don’t you know it’s all right?/You can love her/And you can love me at the same time.” The singer’s theatrical delivery adds a sense of gothic drama to the track’s disjointed electric guitar work, Harvey swiftly ascending to the highest echelons of ’90s alt with enough seemingly intrinsic purity to evoke envy in even the decade’s greatest of genre innovators. As evidenced on its opening track, Dry operates as both a cathedral in which Harvey may express herself at her most intimate and a singed catalog of damages, humiliations, and, ultimately, transcendence.

Harvey’s striking poetry on the subsequent “O Stella” continues its predecessor’s dark punk-infused melodrama, the vision of Stella Marie eventually blurred beneath the rage of piercing guitars and Harvey’s own high-pitched commands of “Go, go, go/Go, go!” Retrieving her focus from the leaden night sky and clouds of ash rolling across its horizon, Harvey drags the listener deep beneath the earth on “Dress,” the album’s stomping standout track and one of Harvey’s most haunting narratives. Here, her protagonist pleads in earnest, “Dreamy, dreamy music, make it be alright.” What ensues is a spectacle of self-deprecation, as the protagonist—for whom a dress quickly becomes a personal nightmare during an evening of anguished dancing in hopes of impressing her beau—is reduced to a “fallen woman in a dancing costume.” Harvey seems to dare the listener in her repetition of “if you put it on, if you put it on,” lending the gown a certain dark sentience. The track leaves a bitter aftertaste, though perpetually beckoning the listener’s continued return, which, more than likely, shall be made again and again.

“Happy and Bleeding” could easily serve as the distressed artist’s poetic reinterpretation of the Christian myth of Eden and the Fall which occurred therein. “Fig fruit flower myself inside out for you,” Harvey chants against tribal drums and jangling guitars. Here, she speaks of nakedness and shame of being so, resolving to “cover my body/Dress it fine/Hide my linen and lace,” adding, in what remains some of her finest verse, “Been sewing ever since/Since time began.” At her best, Harvey is able to channel razor-sharp social commentary through a historical lens, drawing on classical culture just as much as the underground scene from which she emerged, an ability she exploits on fan favorite “Sheela-Na-Gig.” Part art critique, part punk rock screed, Harvey’s lyrics explore the titular statues—architectural grotesques in the form of naked women carved from stone, bearing exaggerated vulvae, discovered throughout Britain and Ireland. Harvey, in her punky wit, pits her protagonist against a male antagonist who, overrun with neuroses, declares her an “exhibitionist” and “unclean,” commanding her to “please take those dirty pillows away from [him].” Likewise, “Hair” returns to Biblical mythology, Harvey embodying Delilah as she addresses a pleading Samson, while the astounding “Plants and Rags” finds the artist attempting to disengage from the entirety of history itself, banishing herself instead to the Bottomless Pit: “the sun doesn’t shine down here, in the shadows.”

Dry’s final two tracks, both aquatically-themed, stand as two of Harvey’s most devastating. The lachrymal “Fountain” finds her “cool skin, washed clean,” as she stands naked to inquire of the listener, “What to do when everything’s left you?” Lines such as “vision to me, bearing leaves/Petals green, covers me in all my shame” suggest a rather painful return to nature—that mossy, root-strewn mouth from which Harvey had crawled to introduce Dry’s first cut. Closing track “Water” sees Harvey challenging the mythology which she has for so long confronted. “Walking on water/Walking/Walking on for years, and years, and years,” she states. Harvey has for so long been “living by the right lines” and “reading what the very man said.” The track’s grungy grind and eventual roar contributes an additional air of unpredictability to its already mercurial atmosphere, as Harvey pleads, “Mary, Mary drop me softly.” The listener is left to interpret the track’s conclusion—but could it be that her protagonist has chosen to drown, her bruises having refused to be scrubbed away? It is a haunting thought, potentially welcoming a rich abundance of discussion among music lovers.

In the three decades since Dry’s release, PJ Harvey has hit numerous high points with her art, notably on 1995’s To Bring You My Love and 2011’s Let England Shake—not to mention on her stunning piano cover of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand.” Throughout the years, Harvey has persevered, remaining one of the most inventive and impassioned artists of her generation, never hesitating to take her work to extremes. Her defiant, proud, haunting, and sometimes frightening lyrics place her alongside the likes of Patti Smith as an unrivaled and provocative punk poet. One can see quite clearly the continued relevance of Harvey’s blistering debut, as its process of degradation and dreams of purification ring as sincere and jolting as ever.

