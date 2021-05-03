Album Reviews

 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 3rd, 2021  
Rosegold

Ashley Monroe
Rosegold

May 03, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ashley Monroe is a twice Grammy nominated country artist (both solo and as a member of Pistol Annies), but on Rosegold she gives up a steady backbeat in favor of breakbeats and drops.

Superwolves

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Superwolves

Apr 30, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

With an artist as prolific as Will Oldham has been for the last few decades, it becomes difficult to weigh their new works against anything but their past output. There’s clearly a demand in place to support such a rapid stream of recordings: an audience (collectors perhaps?) who will grab anything new regardless of whether it’s as strong as the ones that have come before.

becalmyounglovers

Bowerbirds
becalmyounglovers

Apr 30, 2021 Web Exclusive

For an album nine years in the making, becalmyounglovers is a remarkably calm study of life transitions for Bowerbirds’ Phillip Moore.

The End: How to Dress Well

The End: How to Dress Well
Returned to Nothing

Nov 09, 2018 Web Exclusive

To end out the week, we ask How to Dress Well (aka Tom Krell) some questions about endings and death.

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Michelle Zauner
Crying in H Mart

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Michelle Zauner is an internationally known indie rock songwriter and singer, who records and performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. But if you come to Crying in H Mart to read about Zauner dishing on others in that scene or how she broke into it herself, you will be disappointed.

Hip-Hop Producer J. Period On DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, and His “Story to Tell”

Hip-Hop Producer J. Period On DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, and His “Story to Tell”

Apr 30, 2021 Web Exclusive

Famed hip-hop producer J. Period is as much a biographer as he is a musician. He has risen to fame through a love of hip-hop culture and by grinding day in and day out at his craft. But along the way, he discovered something special, a corner of the art form that he could call his own. That’s where memory and memoir helped J. Period to formulate his now-signature mixtapes.

My Firsts: Alex Somers

My Firsts: Alex Somers

Apr 28, 2021 Web Exclusive

My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Alex Somers.

Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue

May 03, 2021

Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

