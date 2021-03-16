Album Reviews
Maxïmo Park
Nature Always Wins
Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
By this stage in their career, UK rock band Maxïmo Park could be forgiven for being fairly settled into their modus operandi.
A Winged Victory For The Sullen
Invisible Cities
Mar 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
A Winged Victory for the Sullen, the duo of Dustin O’Halloran and Adam Wiltzie, are as well known for their film scores as they are for their intriguing blend of delicate electronics and classical ambient soundscapes.
Katy Kirby
Cool Dry Place
Mar 12, 2021 Web Exclusive
Nashville by way of Central Texas songwriter Katy Kirby forces you to contemplate things you might not have otherwise noticed.
Sondre Lerche: on James Bond and George Lazenby
Oct 05, 2009 Issue #28 Fall 2009 - Monsters of Folk
When I was 10 years old I was granted membership with The James Bond Club. I had replied to an ad, using my mom’s name (the ad specifically requested that applicants under 18 provide their parent’s signature—I must have considered it was less of an offense to pretend to be my mother).
Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Song “Hard Way”
Mar 16, 2021
Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner), has shared a video for her new song “Hard Way.” It is the latest offering from her upcoming album Head of Roses, which will be out on April 2 via Sub Pop.
Alice Cooper on “Detroit Stories”
Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
Over the years, the term “rock” or “rock ‘n’ roll” has changed, evolved or mutated (depending on your point of view). Now bands are allowed underneath the umbrella term that sound little-to-nothing like those early songs of Chuck Berry and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Rock, of course, requires oomph, a punch to the gut and a prophetic bit of haranguing to get its point across. That’s exactly what longtime musician and frontman, Alice Cooper, is best at.
My Firsts: Jane Weaver
Mar 12, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver.
Pleased to meet you
Oceanator on “Things I Never Said”
Feb 24, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney
Oceanator’s Elise Okusami can’t predict the future.
Under the Radars Top 100 Albums of 2020 Part 1
Jan 15, 2021
So, 2020 was quite an uneventful year wasn’t it? Nothing much of note happened. It was pretty boring. But at least there were some decent records to liven things up. This is the intro to our Best Albums of 2020 list I wish I could be writing. Well… who wants life to be completely boring, but living through actual future history all the time has gotten quite exhausting. Depending on your age, you may have already experienced some living history, such as 9/11, but 2020 will go down as a particularly troubling year. You don’t need me to spell out why, but the two pillars were the COVID-19 pandemic and the most divisive presidential election in our lifetime. Many were financially affected by the coronavirus and the necessary lockdown that followed, but few more so than touring musicians, as venues across the world were forced to shut down most of the year (and some will never reopen their doors). At the outset of COVID-19 several notable albums were postponed a few months in hopes that things would improve, but it quickly became clear that touring wasn’t coming back any time soon and they were released anyway. There are probably some amazing finished albums that were going to come out in 2020, but were never announced and have been shelved until live music returns (hopefully later this year, now that the vaccines are very slowly rolling out). And yet 2020 was still filled with aural delights, including some creative full-lengths written and recorded while under quarantine.
Before I present Under the Radar’s favorite albums of 2020, I will fully acknowledge that we are late to the year-end party. While I don’t totally understand why some websites insist on posting their best of the year lists prematurely in late-November or very early in December—simply to be first and get more clicks, but without being able to consider any albums that might be surprise-released later in December—I’m aware that mid-January is also a bit too tardy. We have actually been working on this list since November and had intentions of getting it up by late-December, but various factors and other projects derailed those plans. And we also take great care to get our best albums ranking right each year, so it does take a lot of time to finalize everything and get new blurbs written for each of the Top 50 albums.
For list nerds, here’s how it’s done: Each of our writers and editors are encouraged to turn in a list of their favorite 45 albums of the year. Each person’s number one album counts for 45 points, with their number two getting 44 points, and so on down to their number 45 getting one point. They are also allowed to submit up to 15 honorable mentions that count for one point each. In order for an album to make the final list it’s got to be picked by at least three different writers, to give a true consensus, and each album also gets extra points for the number of people who voted on it. Almost all of the albums in the Top 50 were picked by at least four or five people, each of the Top 10 were all picked by 12 or more people, and our number one album was chosen by 17 different contributors. Overall, 22 of our writers and editors (including myself and my Co-Publisher/wife Wendy Lynch Redfern) weighed in. Our Top 100 Albums of 2020 represents Under the Radar’s 2020 coverage very well, with many being artists we interviewed and/or reviewed favorably last year and our Top 2 being the two artists who appeared on the cover of our last print issue (it was not engineered that way, that’s just how the vote played out).
Here’s hoping that my intro to the Best Albums of 2021 list will be more mundane, although based on the political events of the last two weeks and the continued pandemic that seems unlikely. By Mark Redfern (Senior Editor/Co-Publisher of Under the Radar)
Click here to check out part 2 of our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list, with numbers 61-100.
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
