Album Reviews

Homecoming

Du Blonde
Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive

Beth Jeans Houghton’s third album as Du Blonde, Homecoming, is very much a DIY affair.

Beseech Me

CLAMM
Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive

Melbourne trio CLAMM release their debut long player Beseech Me and it’s a brutally constructed riot fit for the times we’re currently living in.

Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection

Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley
Apr 08, 2021 Web Exclusive

The work of Lonnie Holley is singular, to say the least.

HÆLOS

HÆLOS
Coming Full Circle

Nov 13, 2015 Issue #54 - August/September 2015 - CHVRCHES

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and that adage can be applied to fresh British trio HÆLOS. The threesome, while still in their 20s, have a lengthy and varied collective resume: Lotti Benardout featured on tracks from Redlight, Gorgon City’s Foamo, and Kidnap Kid; Arthur Delaney headed up Born Blonde; and Dom Goldsmith was a central figure in the spacey beats outfit Get People.

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Brian Eno
A Year with Swollen Appendices: Brian Eno’s Diary

Mar 31, 2021

Brian Eno’s diary, originally published in 1996, has been reissued for its 25th anniversary, with a new introduction by Eno.

Rhiannon Giddens on “They’re Calling Me Home,” Traditional Music, and the Divine Creative Spirit

Apr 09, 2021

American roots singer/songwriter, Rhiannon Giddens, has, together with the help of her musical and romantic partner, Francesco Turrisi, written and recorded a new album during the COVID-19 pandemic that she and Turrisi have released today. The album, They’re Calling Me Home, features haunting vocals that harken to centuries past. It features banjo, guitar, flute, fiddle, and other instruments.

The Anchoress on “The Art of Losing”

Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive

The Anchoress released her eagerly anticipated second album, The Art of Losing, last month to widespread critical acclaim, so Under the Radar sat down with its creator Catherine Anne Davies for one of her most candid interviews to date.

Pleased to meet you

Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”

Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.

Lists

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

Blog

10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain

Apr 08, 2021 By Andy Von Pip

Asking a Jesus and Mary Chain fan to pick their favourite 10 songs is akin to asking Imelda Marcos to select her favourite pair of shoes, however here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why the JAMC remain one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK in living memory.

