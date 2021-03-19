Album Reviews
Lana Del Rey
Chemtrails Over the Country Club
Mar 19, 2021 Web Exclusive
It’s difficult to think of an artist who had more of an ascent to critical, commercial, and conversational acclaim than Lana Del Rey did in the 2010s. Her debut album, Born to Die, smashed sales records upon release in early 2012 but was met with a more-than-lukewarm hesitancy from critics.
Chad VanGaalen
World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener
Mar 19, 2021 Web Exclusive
Now that the pandemic has been around for a full year, we are partially past the records that were delayed or wrapped up under quarantine, and on to albums that are directly influenced by this long spell of social distance and degrees of despair. Though its origins pre-date the global debacle, Calgary’s sound-and-visionary Chad VanGaalen side-eyes the abyss on his seventh-or-so studio album, World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener.
The Anchoress
The Art of Losing
Mar 19, 2021 Web Exclusive
Grief is obviously something we will all experience at some point in our lives, but singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist The Anchoress (aka Catherine Anne Davies) has had more than her (un)fair share of loss and trauma over recent years.
Classic Interviews
Xu Xu Fang
New Artists for 2006
Jan 01, 2006 Xu Xu Fang
Featuring former members of The Warlocks and Hovercraft, Los Angeles’ Xu Xu Fang pack a dark, noir-inspired sound that ranges from meditative—soothing vocal drones, ambient keyboards, tripped-out space guitars, and found sounds—to aggressive—dance numbers that would suggest a harder version of Garbage. Underneath it all looms an appreciation for the bold melodies of Ennio Morricone.
News
Lana Del Rey – Watch the “White Dress” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Review of It
Mar 19, 2021
Lana Del Rey has released a new album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, today via Interscope. In honor of release day, she has shared a video for the album’s opening track, “White Dress.” Also, now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing here. Plus, today we posted our review of Chemtrails over the Country Club.
Interviews
My Firsts: Michael Doherty of Another Michael
Mar 18, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Michael Doherty of Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael.
Alice Cooper on “Detroit Stories”
Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
Over the years, the term “rock” or “rock ‘n’ roll” has changed, evolved or mutated (depending on your point of view). Now bands are allowed underneath the umbrella term that sound little-to-nothing like those early songs of Chuck Berry and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Rock, of course, requires oomph, a punch to the gut and a prophetic bit of haranguing to get its point across. That’s exactly what longtime musician and frontman, Alice Cooper, is best at.
Pleased to meet you
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Lists
A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic
Mar 16, 2021
At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.
From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
Most Recent
- Lana Del Rey – Watch the “White Dress” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Review of It (News) — Lana Del Rey
- Chemtrails Over the Country Club (Review) — Lana Del Rey
- Premiere: Tomemitsu Debuts New Single, “Same Mistakes” Feat. V.V. Lightbody (News) — Tomemitsu, V.V. Lightbody
- Premiere: Soft Glas Debuts New Video For “Terrified (of Time)” Feat. Cautious Clay (News) — Soft Glas, Cautious Clay
- Little Fugitive: The Collected Films of Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin (Review) —