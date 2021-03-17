Album Reviews
Loretta Lynn
Still Woman Enough
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Loretta Lynn has broken enough ground in her career to make way for the paving of a few interstate highways.
Kimon Kirk
Altitude
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Like many of his eccentric contemporaries, Kimon Kirk, a well-connected songman who last released a studio album in 2011, is intriguing yet safe.
Maxïmo Park
Nature Always Wins
Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
By this stage in their career, UK rock band Maxïmo Park could be forgiven for being fairly settled into their modus operandi.
Classic Interviews
Koop
Oct 02, 2007 Web Exclusive
The Swedish duo of Oscar Simonsson and Magnus Zingmark, professionally known as Koop, have done a great job of adapting—and in the process, owning—music from parts of the world other than where they hail from.
News
Premiere: OK Cool Debuts New Single, “Divers”
Mar 17, 2021
Chicago indie pop duo OK Cool is the side project of The Weekend Run Club’s Bridget Stiebris and Haley Bloomquist. The band debuted in 2020 with their EP Anomia and are currently teasing towards their upcoming follow-up EP Surrealist, due out March 26th. The band have returned with their latest single from the project, “Divers,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Interviews
Alice Cooper on “Detroit Stories”
Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
Over the years, the term “rock” or “rock ‘n’ roll” has changed, evolved or mutated (depending on your point of view). Now bands are allowed underneath the umbrella term that sound little-to-nothing like those early songs of Chuck Berry and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Rock, of course, requires oomph, a punch to the gut and a prophetic bit of haranguing to get its point across. That’s exactly what longtime musician and frontman, Alice Cooper, is best at.
My Firsts: Jane Weaver
Mar 12, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver.
Pleased to meet you
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Lists
A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic
Mar 16, 2021
At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.
From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
