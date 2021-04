Album Reviews

Web Exclusive

Recorded in lockdown in Ireland, They’re Calling Me Home is an homage to traditional songs that hold a special place in the hearts of musicians Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.

The debut record from Phoenix singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague, maybe i will see you at the end of the world, comes on the heels of one of the more apocalyptic years in recent history. Yet, in addition to the global pandemic that’s colored all aspects of life since, 2020 also saw a landmark year for the rising trend of 2000s nostalgia, most especially with indie darlings like Soccer Mommy putting out new records inspired by the glossy alt rock stylings of the early 2000s.

Mob Rules is Ronnie James Dio’s second and final album fronting Black Sabbath, and Rhino’s 40th anniversary reissue complements the album proper with a slew of additional, mostly live, tracks.