Album Reviews
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
They’re Calling Me Home
Apr 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
Recorded in lockdown in Ireland, They’re Calling Me Home is an homage to traditional songs that hold a special place in the hearts of musicians Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Sydney Sprague
maybe i will see you at the end of the world
Apr 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
The debut record from Phoenix singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague, maybe i will see you at the end of the world, comes on the heels of one of the more apocalyptic years in recent history. Yet, in addition to the global pandemic that’s colored all aspects of life since, 2020 also saw a landmark year for the rising trend of 2000s nostalgia, most especially with indie darlings like Soccer Mommy putting out new records inspired by the glossy alt rock stylings of the early 2000s.
Black Sabbath
Mob Rules
Apr 12, 2021 Web Exclusive
Mob Rules is Ronnie James Dio’s second and final album fronting Black Sabbath, and Rhino’s 40th anniversary reissue complements the album proper with a slew of additional, mostly live, tracks.
Classic Interviews
Editors - Tom Smith on “Violence”
Remain In Flight
Aug 21, 2018 Editors
I have a vivid recollection of when Editors swept into the frame of my life. I was quite literally engulfed in a dissertation at The University of Edinburgh, barely completing my master’s program and frankly, in over my head.
News
Ducks Ltd. Announces Expanded EP Reissue, Shares Video for New Song “As Big As All Outside”
Apr 13, 2021
Toronto-based indie rock group Ducks Ltd. (formerly known as Ducks Unlimited), have announced an expanded version of their EP Get Bleak. They have also shared a video for their new song “As Big As All Outside,” all in celebration of their latest signing with Carpark Records.
Interviews
Rhiannon Giddens on “They’re Calling Me Home,” Traditional Music, and the Divine Creative Spirit
Apr 09, 2021
American roots singer/songwriter, Rhiannon Giddens, has, together with the help of her musical and romantic partner, Francesco Turrisi, written and recorded a new album during the COVID-19 pandemic that she and Turrisi have released today. The album, They’re Calling Me Home, features haunting vocals that harken to centuries past. It features banjo, guitar, flute, fiddle, and other instruments.
The Anchoress on “The Art of Losing”
Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
The Anchoress released her eagerly anticipated second album, The Art of Losing, last month to widespread critical acclaim, so Under the Radar sat down with its creator Catherine Anne Davies for one of her most candid interviews to date.
Pleased to meet you
Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”
Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain
Apr 08, 2021
Asking a Jesus and Mary Chain fan to pick their favourite 10 songs is akin to asking Imelda Marcos to select her favourite pair of shoes, however here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why the JAMC remain one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK in living memory.
Most Recent
- Ducks Ltd. Announces Expanded EP Reissue, Shares Video for New Song “As Big As All Outside” (News) — Ducks Ltd.
- Teenage Fanclub Share Video for New Song “In Our Dreams” (News) — Teenage Fanclub
- Tom Jones Shares Video for New Cover of Cat Stevens’ “Pop Star” (News) — Cat Stevens
- Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Tackle the COVID-19 Lockdown with New Song “Easy Sleazy” (News) — Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters
- Premiere: Best Move Shares New Single “Out Of Touch” (News) — Best Move