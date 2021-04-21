Album Reviews

 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
The Deep End

The Lucid Dream
Apr 21, 2021 Web Exclusive

​Carlisle, England-based experimentalists The Lucid Dream release their most ambitious collection to date.

Written and Directed

Black Honey
Apr 21, 2021 Web Exclusive

Brighton’s Black Honey return with their second album, Written and Directed, and not unlike a movie from frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips’ hero Quentin Tarantino, it comes out with all guns blazing.

Allen Ginsberg at Reed College: The First Recorded Reading of HOWL and Other Poems

Allen Ginsberg
Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Allen Ginsberg’s poems have often been considered a touch anachronistic compared to the work of some of his peers.

Low Hummer on Their New Single “The Real Thing”

Almost Touching the Bottom

Mar 30, 2020 Low Hummer

Low Hummer are celebrating signing to iconic Leeds, England-based label Dance to the Radio by dropping a brand-new video to their attitude laden synth-pop single “The Real Thing.”

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Michelle Zauner
Crying in H Mart

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Michelle Zauner is an internationally known indie rock songwriter and singer, who records and performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. But if you come to Crying in H Mart to read about Zauner dishing on others in that scene or how she broke into it herself, you will be disappointed.

Self-Portrait: Claud

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

For our recurring Self-Portrait feature, we ask musicians to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Claud. But instead of submitting the text and image separately, Claud sent us one image.

Comedian Erica Rhodes on Acting Normal, Her New Special, and Car Audiences

Apr 15, 2021 Web Exclusive

Comedian, Erica Rhodes, cares about the things she says. Growing up, her mother cared obsessively about grammar. Her father was witty, sharp, and made people laugh. Early on, Rhodes realized the power communication can have between people—whether that meant bursts of laughter or depth of a conversation.

Pleased to meet you

Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”

Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.

Lists

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain

10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain

Apr 08, 2021 By Andy Von Pip

Asking a Jesus and Mary Chain fan to pick their favourite 10 songs is akin to asking Imelda Marcos to select her favourite pair of shoes, however here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why the JAMC remain one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK in living memory.

