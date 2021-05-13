Album Reviews
St. Vincent
Daddy’s Home
May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
Throughout music history, there have always been those artists fascinated by the “what next.” These pioneers have existed in every decade, every movement, and every genre you can care to think of, constantly on the lookout for something utterly new, completely different, and unapologetically refreshing.
London Grammar
Californian Soil
May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
London Grammar’s Hannah Reid has made no bones about the fact that the inherent misogyny that’s endemic within the music industry could have driven her out of music for good.
Andy Bell
The Indica Gallery EP
May 12, 2021 Web Exclusive
This Andy Bell is best known as the founding guitarist and co-leader of shoegaze legends Ride, not to be confused with the other Andy Bell, the voice behind ’80s alternative dance duo Erasure.
Chad Valley
Bongos, Beaches, and Tropicalism
Feb 13, 2011 Issue #35 - Winter 2011 - Death Cab for Cutie
Hugo Manuel wears two hats (that we’re aware of). He’s primarily known as one-third of Oxford, England’s well-respected math-rock band Jonquil, but lately he’s been doing something altogether different: Manuel is the man-behind-the-curtain of Chad Valley, his self-described “sun-drenched Balearic pop” solo project. Last year, Chad Valley graced the Internet with a handful of gorgeous, tropical-electro, bedroom-pop teasers and left underground-music junkies jonesing for an official release.
The Luvmenauts Share New Single “Follow Your IC 1805”
May 13, 2021
One of the beauties of writing about music is that you get to hear a lot of it. A lot of it. After a while, it gets to be a challenge for a band or a song to come along and really stand out from the crowd. But that’s exactly what eclectic Canadian collective The Luvmenauts do. Who wouldn’t fall for their brand of skewed and ultra-intelligent jazz-funk, which contains just enough street-wise pop nous to appeal to a casual listener.
Matt Berry on Fame, Songwriting, ABBA, and His New Album
May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
When seen in one light, actor and musician Matt Berry could be thought of as a Shakespearean performer. His big, booming British-accented voice could easily fit atop the dialogue in Macbeth or Othello. Yet, Berry doesn’t limit himself to these traditionally prestigious roles. He is a comedian, at heart, able to give monologues that both compel and bust your sides. But even more than that, Berry is also a musician of great facility, capable of writing a stripped-down folk song as much as he is performing acid jazz.
Clayne Crawford on “Lethal Weapon” Debacle and “The Killing of Two Lovers” Acclaim
May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
The actor looks ahead with an intimate, low-budget film.
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films
Apr 25, 2021
This year’s live action Oscar-nominated short films, ranked.
