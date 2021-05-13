Album Reviews

 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 13th, 2021  
Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent
May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive

Throughout music history, there have always been those artists fascinated by the “what next.” These pioneers have existed in every decade, every movement, and every genre you can care to think of, constantly on the lookout for something utterly new, completely different, and unapologetically refreshing.

Californian Soil

London Grammar
May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive

London Grammar’s Hannah Reid has made no bones about the fact that the inherent misogyny that’s endemic within the music industry could have driven her out of music for good.

The Indica Gallery EP

Andy Bell
May 12, 2021 Web Exclusive

This Andy Bell is best known as the founding guitarist and co-leader of shoegaze legends Ride, not to be confused with the other Andy Bell, the voice behind ’80s alternative dance duo Erasure.

Chad Valley

Chad Valley
Bongos, Beaches, and Tropicalism

Feb 13, 2011 Issue #35 - Winter 2011 - Death Cab for Cutie

Hugo Manuel wears two hats (that we’re aware of). He’s primarily known as one-third of Oxford, England’s well-respected math-rock band Jonquil, but lately he’s been doing something altogether different: Manuel is the man-behind-the-curtain of Chad Valley, his self-described “sun-drenched Balearic pop” solo project. Last year, Chad Valley graced the Internet with a handful of gorgeous, tropical-electro, bedroom-pop teasers and left underground-music junkies jonesing for an official release.

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Michelle Zauner
Crying in H Mart

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Michelle Zauner is an internationally known indie rock songwriter and singer, who records and performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. But if you come to Crying in H Mart to read about Zauner dishing on others in that scene or how she broke into it herself, you will be disappointed.

Matt Berry on Fame, Songwriting, ABBA, and His New Album

May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive

When seen in one light, actor and musician Matt Berry could be thought of as a Shakespearean performer. His big, booming British-accented voice could easily fit atop the dialogue in Macbeth or Othello. Yet, Berry doesn’t limit himself to these traditionally prestigious roles. He is a comedian, at heart, able to give monologues that both compel and bust your sides. But even more than that, Berry is also a musician of great facility, capable of writing a stripped-down folk song as much as he is performing acid jazz.

Clayne Crawford on “Lethal Weapon” Debacle and “The Killing of Two Lovers” Acclaim

May 13, 2021 Web Exclusive

The actor looks ahead with an intimate, low-budget film.

Pleased to meet you

Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue

May 03, 2021

Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


