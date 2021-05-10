 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Album Reviews

Solid Gold

Gang of Four
Solid Gold

May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Following Gang of Four’s incredible debut album Entertainment!, the successor Solid Gold initially can feel less penetrable, immediate, and a bit more obtuse.

Entertainment!

Gang of Four
Entertainment!

May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Following founding guitarist and only constant member Andy Gill’s untimely passing in February 2020 just before the pandemic hit, Matador acquired the rights to reissue Gang of Four’s early catalog from Warner Bros. (which originally released them). The first of these is the legendary debut LP Entertainment!.

Antihero

Jaguar Jonze
Antihero

May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Rising Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze has shown herself to be nothing if not committed. Last year, Jonze, born Deena Lynch, dislocated her shoulder on live TV during her Eurovision Decides performance, powering through to finish the performance. Months later, Jonze contracted COVID-19, released her debut EP on her way into the hospital, and recorded vocals for her sophomore EP Antihero while still under hospital care.

Classic Interviews

Steve James and Chaz Ebert Discuss Roger Ebert and “Life Itself”

Steve James and Chaz Ebert Discuss Roger Ebert and “Life Itself”
Chaz Ebert and Steve James on candidness, Gene Siskel, and an undying love for movies

Jul 11, 2014 Web Exclusive

In documenting the life of Roger Ebert, Life Itself leads with an uncommon fade-in on the legendary film critic. We aren’t presented with images of him shaking hands with Fellini, or receiving his Pulitzer, or sitting alongside longtime pal Gene Siskel. Life Itself begins with its subject in a hospital bed, near the end of a long, trying bout with throat cancer. It’s an ordeal that cost him the entirety of his lower jaw and, with it, his ability to speak, leaving a disfigurement so jarring that he would avoid his own reflection. It would be understandable for him to express reticence in allowing access to such candid moments, but it’s an experience Roger specifically asked director Steve James to document.

Comic Book Reviews

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Book Reviews

Michelle Zauner
Crying in H Mart

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Michelle Zauner is an internationally known indie rock songwriter and singer, who records and performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. But if you come to Crying in H Mart to read about Zauner dishing on others in that scene or how she broke into it herself, you will be disappointed.

Interviews

Tonight Was Fun: The Quiet Odyssey of Creeper Lagoon

Tonight Was Fun: The Quiet Odyssey of Creeper Lagoon

May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

“In Cincinnati, Ohio, in the late-’80s, the thing to do was skip school, smoke pot, and trip a lot of acid,” former Creeper Lagoon frontman Ian Sefchick speaks of his formative years, adding, “We went to punk rock shows and read zines.”

Interview: Mario Van Peebles on the Legacy of His Father’s “Story of a Three-Day Pass”

Interview: Mario Van Peebles on the Legacy of His Father’s “Story of a Three-Day Pass”

May 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

Mario Van Peebles spoke with us about restoring his father’s debut feature, his thoughts on its genesis, and the lessons he’s taken from his dad into his own, celebrated career as a multi-hyphenate director.

More interviews:

Pleased to meet you

Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue

May 03, 2021

Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.

More Pleased to Meet You:

Lists

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

More lists:

Galleries

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


More galleries:

Live reviews

Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Blog

Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent