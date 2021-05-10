Album Reviews
Gang of Four
Solid Gold
May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive
Following Gang of Four’s incredible debut album Entertainment!, the successor Solid Gold initially can feel less penetrable, immediate, and a bit more obtuse.
Gang of Four
Entertainment!
May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive
Following founding guitarist and only constant member Andy Gill’s untimely passing in February 2020 just before the pandemic hit, Matador acquired the rights to reissue Gang of Four’s early catalog from Warner Bros. (which originally released them). The first of these is the legendary debut LP Entertainment!.
Jaguar Jonze
Antihero
May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive
Rising Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze has shown herself to be nothing if not committed. Last year, Jonze, born Deena Lynch, dislocated her shoulder on live TV during her Eurovision Decides performance, powering through to finish the performance. Months later, Jonze contracted COVID-19, released her debut EP on her way into the hospital, and recorded vocals for her sophomore EP Antihero while still under hospital care.
Classic Interviews
Steve James and Chaz Ebert Discuss Roger Ebert and “Life Itself”
Chaz Ebert and Steve James on candidness, Gene Siskel, and an undying love for movies
Jul 11, 2014 Web Exclusive
In documenting the life of Roger Ebert, Life Itself leads with an uncommon fade-in on the legendary film critic. We aren’t presented with images of him shaking hands with Fellini, or receiving his Pulitzer, or sitting alongside longtime pal Gene Siskel. Life Itself begins with its subject in a hospital bed, near the end of a long, trying bout with throat cancer. It’s an ordeal that cost him the entirety of his lower jaw and, with it, his ability to speak, leaving a disfigurement so jarring that he would avoid his own reflection. It would be understandable for him to express reticence in allowing access to such candid moments, but it’s an experience Roger specifically asked director Steve James to document.
- In the Studio: Panda Bear on His Next Album, Tentatively Titled “Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper” Don’t Fear the Reaper
- 2013 Artist Survey: Efterklang Rasmus Stolgerg on Obamacare, Lou Reed, Spotify, and the Historical Moment He'd Most Like to Witness
- Darwyn Cooke, Creator of Justice League: The New Frontier The Transition from Comics to Screen
News
Premiere: Okey Dokey Shares Acoustic Version of “Wine Friends”
May 10, 2021
Fans last heard from Nashville indie pop trio Okey Dokey last year with the band’s latest album Once Upon a Time. The band’s collaborative approach brought in a host of fellow musicians and bands onto their latest record, but now the band have returned with somewhat of a palette cleanser, their new EP Leaky Sealing. The tracks on the band’s new EP bring together a variety of b-sides, covers, and new interpretations of songs from the album.
Interviews
Tonight Was Fun: The Quiet Odyssey of Creeper Lagoon
May 10, 2021 Web Exclusive
“In Cincinnati, Ohio, in the late-’80s, the thing to do was skip school, smoke pot, and trip a lot of acid,” former Creeper Lagoon frontman Ian Sefchick speaks of his formative years, adding, “We went to punk rock shows and read zines.”
Interview: Mario Van Peebles on the Legacy of His Father’s “Story of a Three-Day Pass”
May 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
Mario Van Peebles spoke with us about restoring his father’s debut feature, his thoughts on its genesis, and the lessons he’s taken from his dad into his own, celebrated career as a multi-hyphenate director.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films
Apr 25, 2021
This year’s live action Oscar-nominated short films, ranked.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Okey Dokey Shares Acoustic Version of “Wine Friends” (News) — Okey Dokey
- St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song “Down” (News) — St. Vincent
- Tonight Was Fun: The Quiet Odyssey of Creeper Lagoon (Interview) — Creeper Lagoon
- Premiere: Ali Holder Debuts New Video For “Speak Two” (News) — Ali Holder
- Premiere: Woody and Jeremy Debut New Single “My Old Bassist” (News) — Woody and Jeremy