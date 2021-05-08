 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, May 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Album Reviews

Latest Record Project: Volume 1

Van Morrison
Latest Record Project: Volume 1

May 07, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Van Morrison’s newest studio album, Latest Record Project, has a witty titling convention similar to that of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But the likeness ends there, as Morrison’s “project” has none of the charm of the movie and boasts a bloated two-hour running time to boot.

if i could make it go quiet

girl in red
if i could make it go quiet

May 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

Marie Ulven, the 22-year-old Norwegian musician behind girl in red, has had a meteoric rise over the past several years. At this point it’s a well-established trajectory: a teenage songwriter builds a supreme amount of hype in indie circles with promising lo-fi bedroom pop releases before jumping into a high production debut record.

Seek Shelter

Iceage
Seek Shelter

May 06, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Having emerged from Copenhagen’s disparate punk scene some 13 years ago, Iceage have cemented themselves as one of the most uncompromising bands on the planet.

Classic Interviews

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig
Q&A with the co-star of Baghead

Jul 01, 2008 Web Exclusive

Greta Gerwig is only two years out of Barnard College, but already she’s been touted as the queen of mumblecore, a catchword used to categorize the DIY aesthetic of Andrew Bujalski, the Duplass brothers, Joe Swanberg and other young directors who make small-scale, dialogue-driven features with nonprofessional actors.

Comic Book Reviews

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Book Reviews

Michelle Zauner
Crying in H Mart

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Michelle Zauner is an internationally known indie rock songwriter and singer, who records and performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. But if you come to Crying in H Mart to read about Zauner dishing on others in that scene or how she broke into it herself, you will be disappointed.

Interviews

Interview: Mario Van Peebles on the Legacy of His Father’s “Story of a Three-Day Pass”

Interview: Mario Van Peebles on the Legacy of His Father’s “Story of a Three-Day Pass”

May 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

Mario Van Peebles spoke with us about restoring his father’s debut feature, his thoughts on its genesis, and the lessons he’s taken from his dad into his own, celebrated career as a multi-hyphenate director.

Azure Ray on Their First New Album in Over 10 Years and the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut

Azure Ray on Their First New Album in Over 10 Years and the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut

May 06, 2021 Web Exclusive

Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink have always had the unique ability to transform tragedy into transcendent, healing music. Azure Ray, their main creative outlet since 1999, began as a response to the horrific death of Taylor’s boyfriend, Peter Smith.

More interviews:

Pleased to meet you

Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue

May 03, 2021

Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.

More Pleased to Meet You:

Lists

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

More lists:

Galleries

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


More galleries:

Live reviews

Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Blog

Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent