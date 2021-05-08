Album Reviews
Van Morrison
Latest Record Project: Volume 1
May 07, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
Van Morrison’s newest studio album, Latest Record Project, has a witty titling convention similar to that of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But the likeness ends there, as Morrison’s “project” has none of the charm of the movie and boasts a bloated two-hour running time to boot.
girl in red
if i could make it go quiet
May 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
Marie Ulven, the 22-year-old Norwegian musician behind girl in red, has had a meteoric rise over the past several years. At this point it’s a well-established trajectory: a teenage songwriter builds a supreme amount of hype in indie circles with promising lo-fi bedroom pop releases before jumping into a high production debut record.
Iceage
Seek Shelter
May 06, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
Having emerged from Copenhagen’s disparate punk scene some 13 years ago, Iceage have cemented themselves as one of the most uncompromising bands on the planet.
Classic Interviews
Greta Gerwig
Q&A with the co-star of Baghead
Jul 01, 2008 Web Exclusive
Greta Gerwig is only two years out of Barnard College, but already she’s been touted as the queen of mumblecore, a catchword used to categorize the DIY aesthetic of Andrew Bujalski, the Duplass brothers, Joe Swanberg and other young directors who make small-scale, dialogue-driven features with nonprofessional actors.
News
10 Best Songs of the Week: LUMP, Modest Mouse, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth, Iceage, and More
May 07, 2021
Welcome to the 17th Songs of the Week of 2021. This week wasn’t overly eventful, in terms of U.S. news.
Interviews
Interview: Mario Van Peebles on the Legacy of His Father’s “Story of a Three-Day Pass”
May 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
Mario Van Peebles spoke with us about restoring his father’s debut feature, his thoughts on its genesis, and the lessons he’s taken from his dad into his own, celebrated career as a multi-hyphenate director.
Azure Ray on Their First New Album in Over 10 Years and the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut
May 06, 2021 Web Exclusive
Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink have always had the unique ability to transform tragedy into transcendent, healing music. Azure Ray, their main creative outlet since 1999, began as a response to the horrific death of Taylor’s boyfriend, Peter Smith.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films
Apr 25, 2021
This year’s live action Oscar-nominated short films, ranked.
