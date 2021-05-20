Album Reviews
Mdou Moctar
Afrique Victime
May 20, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
Tuareg songwriter/guitarist Mdou Moctar first wriggled into broader consciousness a decade ago with “Tahoultine,” a song on the compilation Music from Saharan Cellphones.
Motorpsycho
Kingdom of Oblivion
May 20, 2021 Web Exclusive
Motorpsycho: the archetypal “if you know you know” band of our times. The hard-rocking Norwegian trio have shown huge longevity over a storied career, characterized by wild abandon and always being willing to take chances musically.
Lambchop
Showtunes
May 19, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
Somehow you get the sense early on that Showtunes may take us where Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner has not gone before—and that is not many places, by the way.
Classic Interviews
The War on Drugs – Adam Granduciel on Under the Radar’s #1 Album of 2014
The Art of Not Knowing
Dec 12, 2014 Web Exclusive
Even if Lost in the Dream hadn’t become The War on Drugs’ breakthrough album, the story of its creation could have become the stuff of legend. The album was born of six months of isolated songwriting sessions in Adam Granduciel’s Philadelphia home while the songwriter endured a nervous breakdown of sorts. He often retreated to his bedroom with paralyzing panic attacks. He obsessively and meticulously constructed the album layer by layer in the studio, keenly aware that almost any choice—a certain guitar texture here or a drum pattern there—could push the album in a completely different direction. Just what kind of album was he making? He didn’t know. Would anyone care? It was impossible to say.
News
Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten Team Up for New Song and Video “Like I Used To”
May 20, 2021
Two of the best contemporary singer/songwriter/guitarists, Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten, have teamed up for a brand new collaborative song, “Like I Used To.” It was shared via a video for the duet.
Interviews
Mdou Moctar on “Afrique Victime”
May 19, 2021 Web Exclusive
Mdou Moctar is a Nigerien guitar virtuoso, but he’ll be the last to admit his virtuosity. He’s far more humble than that.
Leon Bridges on His New Album “Gold-Diggers Sound” and New Single “Motorbike”
May 14, 2021 Web Exclusive
Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Leon Bridges, has one of the best voices on the planet. But it’s not one that he throws out bombastically or haphazardly. Rather, Bridges is often reserved, measured, composed.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Mighty Like a Rose”
May 14, 2021
Thirty years ago today, Elvis Costello released Mighty Like a Rose, his 13th studio album overall and his second for Warner Bros. following the successful 1989 album Spike, which produced “Veronica,” to date his only U.S. Top 20 hit.
Most Recent
- Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten Team Up for New Song and Video “Like I Used To” (News) — Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten
- Premiere: BLK JKS Share New Album ‘Abantu / Before Humans’ - Stream It Below (News) — BLK JKS
- Low Hummer Release New Single and Announce Debut Album (News) —
- Lana Del Rey Shares Three New Songs: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire” (News) — Lana Del Rey
- Premiere: Coma Culture Debuts New Single “Martha” (News) — Coma Culture