Album Reviews

Middle Kids
Today We’re the Greatest
Mar 18, 2021 Web Exclusive
With their follow-up record, Today We’re the Greatest, Middle Kids go more personal, bringing an unexpected intimate touch and expanded emotional range to their indie rock sound.
IAN SWEET
Show Me How You Disappear
Mar 18, 2021 Web Exclusive
Los Angeles native Jilian Medford, who records and performs under the name IAN SWEET, has an incredibly soothing and angelic voice. While she’s been compared to Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks, her crystalline tone and breathy enunciation have an evocative timbre that makes her voice play like an instrument of its own.
Loretta Lynn
Still Woman Enough
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Loretta Lynn has broken enough ground in her career to make way for the paving of a few interstate highways.
Quiet Slang - James Alex of Beach Slang on His New Stripped Down Persona
Volume Turned Down, Heart Turned Up
Sep 13, 2018 Web Exclusive
Through a relentless touring schedule, two flat-out pop-punk LPs, and a generous offering of EPs and mixtapes, Beach Slang and their leader, singer/songwriter James Alex, have become the smiling face of the brighter side of U.S. barroom punk rock.
Nick Hakim and Roy Nathanson Announce Collaborative Album, Share New Song “Moonman”
Mar 18, 2021
Neo-soul artist Nick Hakim and jazz saxophonist Roy Nathanson have unexpectedly collaborated on an upcoming album, titled Small Things.
My Firsts: Michael Doherty of Another Michael
Mar 18, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Michael Doherty of Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael.
Alice Cooper on “Detroit Stories”
Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
Over the years, the term “rock” or “rock ‘n’ roll” has changed, evolved or mutated (depending on your point of view). Now bands are allowed underneath the umbrella term that sound little-to-nothing like those early songs of Chuck Berry and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Rock, of course, requires oomph, a punch to the gut and a prophetic bit of haranguing to get its point across. That’s exactly what longtime musician and frontman, Alice Cooper, is best at.
Pleased to meet you
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic
Mar 16, 2021
At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.
From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.
Franz Ferdinand
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
