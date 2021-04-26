Album Reviews
From Here On In / From Here On Out
South’s debut album assembled jigsaw pieces from different sides around guitar rock’s center until a full picture came together.
Hannah Jadagu
What Is Going On?
It’s hard to blame newcomer Hannah Jadagu for being a little out of sorts in the world. The New York via Texas transplant sings of trying to find her way in a myriad of inflection points in her life and in society.
Misty Coast
When I Fall From the Sky
Norwegian dreampop duo Misty Coast release their third and finest long player to date.
Working for a Nuclear Free City
Encouraging the Tempest
While three-and-a-half years have passed since the Manchester band Working for a Nuclear Free City released their second album, 2007’s Businessmen & Ghosts (which was really just an expanded version of their self-titled debut), theirs has hardly been a case of idle hands. As co-founding keyboard player/producer Phil Kay describes it, there’s so much on their slate at the moment that the picture here is more like shaking a bottle for a thousand days and finally releasing the cork.
Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Celebration VIII” From Fourth Volume of Upcoming Album
Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Celebration VIII.” It is to be featured on the fourth volume of his upcoming album Convocations.
My Firsts: Peter Brewis of Field Music
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Peter Brewis of England’s Field Music.
Self-Portrait: Claud
For our recurring Self-Portrait feature, we ask musicians to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Claud. But instead of submitting the text and image separately, Claud sent us one image.
Pleased to meet you
Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”
There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films
This year’s live action Oscar-nominated short films, ranked.
