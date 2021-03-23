Album Reviews

Web Exclusive

In the last few years, jazz legend Charles Lloyd has caught a new wind, and has found a comfy niche with his group The Marvels that fits right in with his background of collaborating with everyone from Keith Jarrett to Howlin’ Wolf to The Beach Boys.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut, The National have reissued remastered versions of their early work including their 2003-released second album, Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers, and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP.

As the title might suggest Allie Crow Buckley’s debut album, Moonlit and Devious, is an album informed by duality. One of light and shade, heaven and hell, virtue and perhaps vice.