Album Reviews

Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021  
Tone Poem

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels
Mar 23, 2021 Web Exclusive

In the last few years, jazz legend Charles Lloyd has caught a new wind, and has found a comfy niche with his group The Marvels that fits right in with his background of collaborating with everyone from Keith Jarrett to Howlin’ Wolf to The Beach Boys.

Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers (2021 Remaster)

The National
Mar 23, 2021 Web Exclusive

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut, The National have reissued remastered versions of their early work including their 2003-released second album, Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers, and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP.

Moonlit and Devious

Allie Crow Buckley
Mar 22, 2021 Web Exclusive

As the title might suggest Allie Crow Buckley’s debut album, Moonlit and Devious, is an album informed by duality. One of light and shade, heaven and hell, virtue and perhaps vice.

Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell vs. Lloyd Cole

The Broken Hearts Club

Aug 16, 2013 Lloyd Cole

Lloyd Cole broke out on the Glasgow, Scotland scene in the mid-‘80s, releasing a string of successful albums with his band, The Commotions, before embarking on a remarkably deep solo career. His 1984 debut record with The Commotions, Rattlesnakes, closed with a song titled “Are You Ready to Be Heartbroken?” Twenty-two years later, another Glasgow artist would answer that question.

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Ginny Fanthome
Loose Gravel

Feb 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Something of an On the Road for the punk set, Ginny Fanthome’s self-published debut is a rock and roll character study of epic proportions.

The Coral - James Skelly on Their New Album “Coral Island”

Mar 22, 2021 Web Exclusive

The Coral release their 10th album Coral Island in April, so Under the Radar caught up with founder member, singer, and guitarist James Skelly.

My Firsts: Michael Doherty of Another Michael

Mar 18, 2021 Web Exclusive

My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Michael Doherty of Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael.

Pleased to meet you

Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”

Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive

Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.

A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic

Mar 16, 2021

At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.

From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III

Jan 20, 2021 By Steve King

In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

