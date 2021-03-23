Album Reviews
Charles Lloyd & The Marvels
Tone Poem
Mar 23, 2021 Web Exclusive
In the last few years, jazz legend Charles Lloyd has caught a new wind, and has found a comfy niche with his group The Marvels that fits right in with his background of collaborating with everyone from Keith Jarrett to Howlin’ Wolf to The Beach Boys.
The National
Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers (2021 Remaster)
Mar 23, 2021 Web Exclusive
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut, The National have reissued remastered versions of their early work including their 2003-released second album, Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers, and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP.
Allie Crow Buckley
Moonlit and Devious
Mar 22, 2021 Web Exclusive
As the title might suggest Allie Crow Buckley’s debut album, Moonlit and Devious, is an album informed by duality. One of light and shade, heaven and hell, virtue and perhaps vice.
Classic Interviews
Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell vs. Lloyd Cole
The Broken Hearts Club
Aug 16, 2013 Lloyd Cole
Lloyd Cole broke out on the Glasgow, Scotland scene in the mid-‘80s, releasing a string of successful albums with his band, The Commotions, before embarking on a remarkably deep solo career. His 1984 debut record with The Commotions, Rattlesnakes, closed with a song titled “Are You Ready to Be Heartbroken?” Twenty-two years later, another Glasgow artist would answer that question.
News
Mannequin Pussy Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “Control”
Mar 23, 2021
Philadelphia-based indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have announced a new EP, Perfect, which will be out on May 21 via Epitaph. They have also shared a video for a song from it, titled “Control.” It was directed by frontwoman Missy.
Interviews
The Coral - James Skelly on Their New Album “Coral Island”
Mar 22, 2021 Web Exclusive
The Coral release their 10th album Coral Island in April, so Under the Radar caught up with founder member, singer, and guitarist James Skelly.
My Firsts: Michael Doherty of Another Michael
Mar 18, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Michael Doherty of Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael.
Pleased to meet you
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Lists
A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic
Mar 16, 2021
At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.
From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
