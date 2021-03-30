Album Reviews
Elbow
Asleep in the Back (Vinyl Reissue)
Mar 30, 2021 Web Exclusive
Nearly two decades after it first came out in the UK, Elbow’s debut album still breathes deeply as a heady hallmark of the post-Britpop wave. This vinyl reissue offers an opportunity to sit down and take it all in again.
Lydia Luce
Dark River
Mar 30, 2021 Web Exclusive
Nashville singer/songwriter Lydia Luce’s sophomore album, Dark River, was borne from a time of particular pain and growth. Inspired by a painful 2019 breakup, a mountain sojourn, and a near-death experience in 2020’s Nashville tornado, the record serves as a document of and a monument to the trials of her recent years.
Various Artists
Sounds From Mothland Volume One
Mar 29, 2021 Web Exclusive
Montreal’s Mothland Records have one of the most exciting rosters in music, as demonstrated on this essential 15-song compilation.
Classic Interviews
Matt and Kim: My Firsts
Kim Schifino on Her First French Kiss, First Pet, First Job, The Cosby Show, and Matt and Kim's First Show
Aug 04, 2015 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Kim Schifino of Matt and Kim.
News
Sons of Kemet Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Hustle” Featuring Kojey Radical
Mar 30, 2021
British jazz quartet Sons of Kemet have announced a new album, Black to the Future, which will be out on May 14 via Impulse! The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Hustle,” featuring Kojey Radical.
Interviews
Jess Williamson on “Sorceress”
Mar 30, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney
Phoning from the adopted comfort of her Los Angeles home in early May, Texas native Jess Williamson speaks with disarming candor about the trials and rewards of the rapidly shifting world around us.
Jarvis Cocker on JARV IS… and Their Debut Album “Beyond the Pale”
Mar 25, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney
“Like a lot of people, I went through phases,” explains Jarvis Cocker, when asked about his first reaction to the closures and quarantining which occurred in the outbreak of COVID-19.
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Lists
Ranked: Lars von Trier’s Filmography
Mar 25, 2021
It’s been nearly 40 years since writer-director Lars von Trier shook up the film world when his debut feature film The Element of Crime premiered at Cannes. In the decades since, his films have provoked walkouts, controversies, critical tantrums, and much more. Guided by what he calls “obstructions,” von Trier has always found new and experimental ways to create cinema by getting rid of elements that were once deemed necessary to create it. His films are provocative not only in content, but in form—he is almost daring you as a viewer not to have a strong reaction to what he creates.
In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, von Trier stated, “I’m convinced that provocations are very important, particularly in a democracy.” His unique style of reactionary, transgressive cinema represents a disruption to societal normalcy, exposing truths about human nature along the way. The films he creates are deconstructions of humanity, with an almost childlike fascination for the ugliest aspects of it. Through a series of film trilogies that have made up the bulk of his filmography (“Europa,” “Golden Heart,” “America” (which was never completed), and “Depression”), von Trier has built his own idiosyncratic cinematic language; one that isn’t afraid to break the rules and make the viewer feel uncomfortable in the process.
Last December, von Trier announced that he is currently in pre-production for the third season of his acclaimed Danish TV series The Kingdom, which is expected to be released in 2022. When his most recent film, The House That Jack Built, was released in 2018, he announced that it would be his last feature film. It’s hard to tell if von Trier is telling the truth, given his adoration for provocation in public as well as within his films. Either way, he certainly left a treasure trove of films to pick apart and talk about.
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
