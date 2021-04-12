Album Reviews
Du Blonde
Homecoming
Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
Beth Jeans Houghton’s third album as Du Blonde, Homecoming, is very much a DIY affair.
CLAMM
Beseech Me
Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
Melbourne trio CLAMM release their debut long player Beseech Me and it’s a brutally constructed riot fit for the times we’re currently living in.
Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley
Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection
Apr 08, 2021 Web Exclusive
The work of Lonnie Holley is singular, to say the least.
Classic Interviews
Amanda Palmer on Illegal Downloading and Protest Music
Toward a Free Digital Future
Nov 06, 2012 Issue #42 - The Protest Issue
Though musicians have been experimenting with crowd-funding of their projects in recent years, it’s probable that no musician has been as successful as Amanda Palmer at using her fans’ generosity to make record labels unnecessary.
News
10 Best Songs of the Week: Japanese Breakfast, Remember Sports, Sinead O’Brien, Crumb, and More
Apr 09, 2021
Welcome to the 13th Songs of the Week of 2021. Today we lost two giants of completely different worlds: Prince Phillip (married to Queen Elizabeth II) died at age 99, only two months before his 100th birthday, and influential rapper DMX lost his life at age 50 due to an apparent drug overdose.
Interviews
Rhiannon Giddens on “They’re Calling Me Home,” Traditional Music, and the Divine Creative Spirit
Apr 09, 2021
American roots singer/songwriter, Rhiannon Giddens, has, together with the help of her musical and romantic partner, Francesco Turrisi, written and recorded a new album during the COVID-19 pandemic that she and Turrisi have released today. The album, They’re Calling Me Home, features haunting vocals that harken to centuries past. It features banjo, guitar, flute, fiddle, and other instruments.
The Anchoress on “The Art of Losing”
Apr 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
The Anchoress released her eagerly anticipated second album, The Art of Losing, last month to widespread critical acclaim, so Under the Radar sat down with its creator Catherine Anne Davies for one of her most candid interviews to date.
Pleased to meet you
Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”
Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain
Apr 08, 2021
Asking a Jesus and Mary Chain fan to pick their favourite 10 songs is akin to asking Imelda Marcos to select her favourite pair of shoes, however here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why the JAMC remain one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK in living memory.
