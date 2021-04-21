Album Reviews
The Lucid Dream
The Deep End
Apr 21, 2021 Web Exclusive
Carlisle, England-based experimentalists The Lucid Dream release their most ambitious collection to date.
Black Honey
Written and Directed
Apr 21, 2021 Web Exclusive
Brighton’s Black Honey return with their second album, Written and Directed, and not unlike a movie from frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips’ hero Quentin Tarantino, it comes out with all guns blazing.
Allen Ginsberg
Allen Ginsberg at Reed College: The First Recorded Reading of HOWL and Other Poems
Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allen Ginsberg’s poems have often been considered a touch anachronistic compared to the work of some of his peers.
Protest: Black Belt Eagle Scout on Indigenous Voices in the Midterm Election
The Personal is Political
Nov 05, 2018 Web Exclusive
In 2018 Black Belt Eagle Scout, aka Katherine Paul, issued one of the debut records of the year. Mother of My Children is a deeply personal rumination on love and loss, but it’s also an indie-rock album that is charged with Paul’s identity as an indigenous, queer woman.
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anne Litt of KCRW
Apr 21, 2021
This week, we were joined by KCRW’s program director, Anne Litt.
Self-Portrait: Claud
Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive
For our recurring Self-Portrait feature, we ask musicians to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Claud. But instead of submitting the text and image separately, Claud sent us one image.
Comedian Erica Rhodes on Acting Normal, Her New Special, and Car Audiences
Apr 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
Comedian, Erica Rhodes, cares about the things she says. Growing up, her mother cared obsessively about grammar. Her father was witty, sharp, and made people laugh. Early on, Rhodes realized the power communication can have between people—whether that meant bursts of laughter or depth of a conversation.
Pleased to meet you
Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”
Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain
Apr 08, 2021
Asking a Jesus and Mary Chain fan to pick their favourite 10 songs is akin to asking Imelda Marcos to select her favourite pair of shoes, however here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why the JAMC remain one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK in living memory.
