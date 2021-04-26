Album Reviews

 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Apr 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

South’s debut album assembled jigsaw pieces from different sides around guitar rock’s center until a full picture came together.

Apr 23, 2021 Web Exclusive

It’s hard to blame newcomer Hannah Jadagu for being a little out of sorts in the world. The New York via Texas transplant sings of trying to find her way in a myriad of inflection points in her life and in society.

Apr 23, 2021 Web Exclusive

Norwegian dreampop duo Misty Coast release their third and finest long player to date.

Fanfarlo

Fanfarlo
Serious Play

Jan 03, 2014 Fanfarlo

It’s a rainy Sunday night in London, and Simon Balthazar is thinking about, well…everything.

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Michelle Zauner
Crying in H Mart

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

Michelle Zauner is an internationally known indie rock songwriter and singer, who records and performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. But if you come to Crying in H Mart to read about Zauner dishing on others in that scene or how she broke into it herself, you will be disappointed.

My Firsts: Peter Brewis of Field Music

My Firsts: Peter Brewis of Field Music

Apr 23, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Peter Brewis of England’s Field Music.

Self-Portrait: Claud

Self-Portrait: Claud

Apr 20, 2021 Web Exclusive

For our recurring Self-Portrait feature, we ask musicians to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Claud. But instead of submitting the text and image separately, Claud sent us one image.

Pleased to meet you

Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”

Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

Franz Ferdinand
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

