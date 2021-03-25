Album Reviews

Web Exclusive

On Josiah Wise’s second full length release as serpentwithfeet, conflicts are set aside in a simple celebration of Black queer relationships.

As Light in the Attic kick off their celebration of one of music’s most famous daughters, this compilation of Nancy Sinatra’s hits from the early part of her career seeks to act as an overview of her body of work.

To call King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s seventeenth album, L.W., a companion album to last year’s K.G. is to undermine its ingenuity.