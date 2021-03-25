Album Reviews
On Josiah Wise’s second full length release as serpentwithfeet, conflicts are set aside in a simple celebration of Black queer relationships.
As Light in the Attic kick off their celebration of one of music’s most famous daughters, this compilation of Nancy Sinatra’s hits from the early part of her career seeks to act as an overview of her body of work.
To call King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s seventeenth album, L.W., a companion album to last year’s K.G. is to undermine its ingenuity.
One of the very few artists who can claim to have worked with a handful of both her generation’s most acclaimed directors and musicians, with Michel Gondry and Lars von Trier rubbing elbows with Jarvis Cocker and Neil Hannon on her resume, Charlotte Gainsbourg has lived a truly charmed life.
Paul McCartney has shared a new Beck remix of the song “Find My Way,” originally featured on his McCartney III album from last year. The remix will be on the upcoming McCartney III Imagined, which consists entirely of reimaginings of songs from the original by different artists.
“Like a lot of people, I went through phases,” explains Jarvis Cocker, when asked about his first reaction to the closures and quarantining which occurred in the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Coral release their 10th album Coral Island in April, so Under the Radar caught up with founder member, singer, and guitarist James Skelly.
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.
From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
