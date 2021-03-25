Album Reviews

 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
DEACON

serpentwithfeet
Mar 25, 2021 Web Exclusive

On Josiah Wise’s second full length release as serpentwithfeet, conflicts are set aside in a simple celebration of Black queer relationships.

Start Walkin’: 1965-1976

Nancy Sinatra
Mar 25, 2021 Web Exclusive

As Light in the Attic kick off their celebration of one of music’s most famous daughters, this compilation of Nancy Sinatra’s hits from the early part of her career seeks to act as an overview of her body of work.

L.W.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Mar 24, 2021 Web Exclusive

To call King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s seventeenth album, L.W., a companion album to last year’s K.G. is to undermine its ingenuity.

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Magnetic Resonance

Feb 01, 2010 Issue #30 - Winter 2010 - Vampire Weekend

One of the very few artists who can claim to have worked with a handful of both her generation’s most acclaimed directors and musicians, with Michel Gondry and Lars von Trier rubbing elbows with Jarvis Cocker and Neil Hannon on her resume, Charlotte Gainsbourg has lived a truly charmed life.

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Ginny Fanthome
Loose Gravel

Feb 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Something of an On the Road for the punk set, Ginny Fanthome’s self-published debut is a rock and roll character study of epic proportions.

Jarvis Cocker on JARV IS… and Their Debut Album “Beyond the Pale”

Mar 25, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

“Like a lot of people, I went through phases,” explains Jarvis Cocker, when asked about his first reaction to the closures and quarantining which occurred in the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Coral - James Skelly on Their New Album “Coral Island”

Mar 22, 2021 Web Exclusive

The Coral release their 10th album Coral Island in April, so Under the Radar caught up with founder member, singer, and guitarist James Skelly.

Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”

Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive

Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.

A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic

Mar 16, 2021

At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.

From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III

Jan 20, 2021 By Steve King

In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

