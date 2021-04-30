Album Reviews
Teenage Fanclub
Endless Arcade
Apr 29, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
I can honestly say in the 31 years since the Scottish band’s debut single, “Everything Flows,” dropped like a breath of fresh air on a hot summer’s day, that I’ve never met anyone that doesn’t like Teenage Fanclub.
Will Graefe
Marine Life
Apr 29, 2021 Web Exclusive
On Marine Life, Okkervil River’s Will Graefe pours his heart out in a way familiar to anyone who has ever suffered a distressing breakup.
Tony Allen
There Is No End
Apr 28, 2021 Web Exclusive
Had legendary Nigerian drummer Tony Allen spent the last years of his life cementing his legacy as an architect of Afrobeat, one would have been hard put to blame him.
Director Joshua Oppenheimer on His Documentary The Act of Killing
Cosplay With a Purpose
Jul 19, 2013 Joshua Oppenheimer
Joshua Oppenheimer’s groundbreaking documentary The Act of Killing has been making the rounds on the festival circuit for nearly a year, and it is finally getting its long-awaited theatrical release on July 19. Executive produced by pioneering documentarians Werner Herzog and Errol Morris, The Act of Killing is a game-changer for the documentary genre.
Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Your Power”
Apr 29, 2021
Billie Eilish has shared a self-directed video for a new single titled “Your Power.” The video starts with a long drone tracking shot and also features an anaconda snake. The song is the first single release following the announcement of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, which will be out on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope.
My Firsts: Alex Somers
Apr 28, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Alex Somers.
My Firsts: Peter Brewis of Field Music
Apr 23, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Peter Brewis of England’s Field Music.
Pleased to meet you
Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”
Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films
Apr 25, 2021
This year’s live action Oscar-nominated short films, ranked.
