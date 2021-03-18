Album Reviews

Web Exclusive

With their follow-up record, Today We’re the Greatest, Middle Kids go more personal, bringing an unexpected intimate touch and expanded emotional range to their indie rock sound.

Los Angeles native Jilian Medford, who records and performs under the name IAN SWEET, has an incredibly soothing and angelic voice. While she’s been compared to Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks, her crystalline tone and breathy enunciation have an evocative timbre that makes her voice play like an instrument of its own.

Loretta Lynn has broken enough ground in her career to make way for the paving of a few interstate highways.