Album Reviews

Real Estate
Half a Human
Mar 26, 2021 Web Exclusive
To some, Real Estate’s jangly, easygoing sound is anachronistic in the current tightly wound world of popular music. To others though, their brand of indie-influenced surf rock is the perfect solution to the stress of everyday life.
Loney dear
A Lantern and a Bell
Mar 26, 2021 Web Exclusive
After listening to A Lantern and a Bell, it is plain to see why Swedish multi-instrumentalist Emil Svanängen, who performs under the name Loney dear, has attracted the attention and garnered the praise of an artist as perpetually creative as Peter Gabriel.
Mush
Lines Redacted
Mar 26, 2021 Web Exclusive
Leeds experimental post punk outfit Mush release second album amid tragic circumstances.
2014 Artist Survey: Boxed In
Oli Bayston on 2014's Best Albums, the Ferguson Shooting, Mark Kozelek vs. The War on Drugs, and U2's Free Album
Jan 19, 2015 Boxed In
For Under the Radar’s 12th annual Artist Survey we emailed some of our favorite artists a few questions relating to 2014. We asked them about their favorite albums of the year and their thoughts on various notable 2014 news stories involving either the music industry or world events, as well as some quirkier personal questions.
12 Best Songs of the Week: black midi, John Grant, Iceage, Field Music, and More
Mar 26, 2021
Welcome to the 11th Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a strong week for new tracks and so we present a Top 12 this week, rather than our usual Top 10.
Jarvis Cocker on JARV IS… and Their Debut Album “Beyond the Pale”
Mar 25, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney
“Like a lot of people, I went through phases,” explains Jarvis Cocker, when asked about his first reaction to the closures and quarantining which occurred in the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Coral - James Skelly on Their New Album “Coral Island”
Mar 22, 2021 Web Exclusive
The Coral release their 10th album Coral Island in April, so Under the Radar caught up with founder member, singer, and guitarist James Skelly.
Pleased to meet you
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Ranked: Lars von Trier’s Filmography
Mar 25, 2021
It’s been nearly 40 years since writer-director Lars von Trier shook up the film world when his debut feature film The Element of Crime premiered at Cannes. In the decades since, his films have provoked walkouts, controversies, critical tantrums, and much more. Guided by what he calls “obstructions,” von Trier has always found new and experimental ways to create cinema by getting rid of elements that were once deemed necessary to create it. His films are provocative not only in content, but in form—he is almost daring you as a viewer not to have a strong reaction to what he creates.
In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, von Trier stated, “I’m convinced that provocations are very important, particularly in a democracy.” His unique style of reactionary, transgressive cinema represents a disruption to societal normalcy, exposing truths about human nature along the way. The films he creates are deconstructions of humanity, with an almost childlike fascination for the ugliest aspects of it. Through a series of film trilogies that have made up the bulk of his filmography (“Europa,” “Golden Heart,” “America” (which was never completed), and “Depression”), von Trier has built his own idiosyncratic cinematic language; one that isn’t afraid to break the rules and make the viewer feel uncomfortable in the process.
Last December, von Trier announced that he is currently in pre-production for the third season of his acclaimed Danish TV series The Kingdom, which is expected to be released in 2022. When his most recent film, The House That Jack Built, was released in 2018, he announced that it would be his last feature film. It’s hard to tell if von Trier is telling the truth, given his adoration for provocation in public as well as within his films. Either way, he certainly left a treasure trove of films to pick apart and talk about.
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
