Album Reviews
Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird
These 13
Apr 05, 2021 Web Exclusive
Former Squirrel Nut Zippers collaborators, Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird, reunite again for These 13—a deep dive into essential southern folk and gospel.
Ryley Walker
Course in Fable
Apr 02, 2021 Web Exclusive
The pitch for Ryley Walker’s Course in Fable is unusual and slightly befuddling: A Chicago-bred, New York-based troubadour channels his ambitious heroes and shoots to craft swirling progressive arrangements that go beyond the obvious. Though it occasionally misses this lofty mark, it works well enough.
Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra
Promises
Apr 02, 2021 Web Exclusive
After a run of releases that blur lines between electronic, minimalism, and psychedelic rock, it’s not surprising that Floating Points’ new venture is a 46-minute single piece of neo-classical-jazz minimalism.
Classic Interviews
Calexico
Behind the Sun
Apr 01, 2015 Calexico
It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Joey Burns loves to travel. Since 1997, the Calexico frontman has made his living writing music infused with life on the road.
News
10 Best Songs of the Week: Mdou Moctar, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth, St. Vincent, and More
Apr 02, 2021
Welcome to the 12th Songs of the Week of 2021. In the nation was gripped (or more accurately, traumatized) by the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.
Interviews
Comedian Eddie Griffin on the Purpose of Comedy, Showing Off in History Class, and His New Special
Apr 05, 2021 Web Exclusive
In a way, longtime comedian Eddie Griffin is the King of the Colloquial. Listening to the man talk or watching his new comedy special, Laughin’ Through Your Mask, which came our last week, one gets the sense that Griffin cares deeply about the (his?) idea of common sense.
The End: Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes
Apr 02, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney
To end the week, we ask Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and her solo project Flock of Dimes some questions about endings and death.
Pleased to meet you
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Lists
Ranked: Lars von Trier’s Filmography
Mar 25, 2021
It’s been nearly 40 years since writer-director Lars von Trier shook up the film world when his debut feature film The Element of Crime premiered at Cannes. In the decades since, his films have provoked walkouts, controversies, critical tantrums, and much more. Guided by what he calls “obstructions,” von Trier has always found new and experimental ways to create cinema by getting rid of elements that were once deemed necessary to create it. His films are provocative not only in content, but in form—he is almost daring you as a viewer not to have a strong reaction to what he creates.
In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, von Trier stated, “I’m convinced that provocations are very important, particularly in a democracy.” His unique style of reactionary, transgressive cinema represents a disruption to societal normalcy, exposing truths about human nature along the way. The films he creates are deconstructions of humanity, with an almost childlike fascination for the ugliest aspects of it. Through a series of film trilogies that have made up the bulk of his filmography (“Europa,” “Golden Heart,” “America” (which was never completed), and “Depression”), von Trier has built his own idiosyncratic cinematic language; one that isn’t afraid to break the rules and make the viewer feel uncomfortable in the process.
Last December, von Trier announced that he is currently in pre-production for the third season of his acclaimed Danish TV series The Kingdom, which is expected to be released in 2022. When his most recent film, The House That Jack Built, was released in 2018, he announced that it would be his last feature film. It’s hard to tell if von Trier is telling the truth, given his adoration for provocation in public as well as within his films. Either way, he certainly left a treasure trove of films to pick apart and talk about.
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
