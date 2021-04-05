 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 5th, 2021  
Subscribe

Album Reviews

These 13

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird
These 13

Apr 05, 2021 Web Exclusive

Former Squirrel Nut Zippers collaborators, Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird, reunite again for These 13—a deep dive into essential southern folk and gospel.

Course in Fable

Ryley Walker
Course in Fable

Apr 02, 2021 Web Exclusive

The pitch for Ryley Walker’s Course in Fable is unusual and slightly befuddling: A Chicago-bred, New York-based troubadour channels his ambitious heroes and shoots to craft swirling progressive arrangements that go beyond the obvious. Though it occasionally misses this lofty mark, it works well enough.

Promises

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra
Promises

Apr 02, 2021 Web Exclusive

After a run of releases that blur lines between electronic, minimalism, and psychedelic rock, it’s not surprising that Floating Points’ new venture is a 46-minute single piece of neo-classical-jazz minimalism.

Classic Interviews

Calexico

Calexico
Behind the Sun

Apr 01, 2015 Calexico

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Joey Burns loves to travel. Since 1997, the Calexico frontman has made his living writing music infused with life on the road.

Comic Book Reviews

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Book Reviews

Brian Eno
A Year with Swollen Appendices: Brian Eno’s Diary

Mar 31, 2021

Brian Eno’s diary, originally published in 1996, has been reissued for its 25th anniversary, with a new introduction by Eno.

Interviews

Comedian Eddie Griffin on the Purpose of Comedy, Showing Off in History Class, and His New Special

Comedian Eddie Griffin on the Purpose of Comedy, Showing Off in History Class, and His New Special

Apr 05, 2021 Web Exclusive

In a way, longtime comedian Eddie Griffin is the King of the Colloquial. Listening to the man talk or watching his new comedy special, Laughin’ Through Your Mask, which came our last week, one gets the sense that Griffin cares deeply about the (his?) idea of common sense.

The End: Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes

The End: Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes

Apr 02, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

To end the week, we ask Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and her solo project Flock of Dimes some questions about endings and death.

More interviews:

Pleased to meet you

Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”

Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive

Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.

More Pleased to Meet You:

Lists

Ranked: Lars von Trier’s Filmography

Mar 25, 2021

It’s been nearly 40 years since writer-director Lars von Trier shook up the film world when his debut feature film The Element of Crime premiered at Cannes. In the decades since, his films have provoked walkouts, controversies, critical tantrums, and much more. Guided by what he calls “obstructions,” von Trier has always found new and experimental ways to create cinema by getting rid of elements that were once deemed necessary to create it. His films are provocative not only in content, but in form—he is almost daring you as a viewer not to have a strong reaction to what he creates.

In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, von Trier stated, “I’m convinced that provocations are very important, particularly in a democracy.” His unique style of reactionary, transgressive cinema represents a disruption to societal normalcy, exposing truths about human nature along the way. The films he creates are deconstructions of humanity, with an almost childlike fascination for the ugliest aspects of it. Through a series of film trilogies that have made up the bulk of his filmography (“Europa,” “Golden Heart,” “America” (which was never completed), and “Depression”), von Trier has built his own idiosyncratic cinematic language; one that isn’t afraid to break the rules and make the viewer feel uncomfortable in the process.

Last December, von Trier announced that he is currently in pre-production for the third season of his acclaimed Danish TV series The Kingdom, which is expected to be released in 2022. When his most recent film, The House That Jack Built, was released in 2018, he announced that it would be his last feature film. It’s hard to tell if von Trier is telling the truth, given his adoration for provocation in public as well as within his films. Either way, he certainly left a treasure trove of films to pick apart and talk about.

More lists:

Galleries

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


More galleries:

Live reviews

Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Blog

Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III

Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III

Jan 20, 2021 By Steve King

In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.

More blog posts:

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent