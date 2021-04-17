Album Reviews
Julia Stone
Sixty Summers
Apr 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
Sydney’s Julia Stone, who is perhaps best known for her lovely collaborations with her brother, Angus, has one of indie’s most delicate voices, a trait she’s used to help craft relaxed, congenial indie folk since the pair’s debut in 2007.
Greta Van Fleet
The Battle at Garden’s Gate
Apr 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
The press materials for Greta Van Fleet’s second album refer to the group using “rock ’n’ roll’s foundational elements to build an entirely new sonic blueprint.” Admittedly, these aren’t the band’s own words, but suffice it to say there is entirely nothing new about the proceedings on The Battle at Garden’s Gate.
PJ Harvey
Is This Desire? (Vinyl Reissue)
Apr 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
It should come as no surprise that an artist who has delivered a back catalogue of consistently wonderful records should be reissuing said back catalogue with a vinyl series that can be most-accurately described using those same terms.
Classic Interviews
My Favorite Album: Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos on Connie Converse’s “How Sad, How Lovely”
"[Connie Converse] disappeared in 1974 and nobody knows where she went."
Mar 04, 2020 Connie Converse
Listening to albums all the way through wasn’t a necessity with my generation but I listen to full albums now more than I ever have. I think maybe because now I make albums and I think of them as full albums a little bit more each time. I’m also more interested in seeing how other artists do that.
News
10 Best Songs of the Week: SPELLLING, Lucy Dacus, Ora the Molecule, Twin Shadow, and More
Apr 16, 2021
Welcome to the 14th Songs of the Week of 2021. In this week’s news, the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd wound down, with closing arguments expected on Monday.
Interviews
Comedian Erica Rhodes on Acting Normal, Her New Special, and Car Audiences
Apr 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
Comedian, Erica Rhodes, cares about the things she says. Growing up, her mother cared obsessively about grammar. Her father was witty, sharp, and made people laugh. Early on, Rhodes realized the power communication can have between people—whether that meant bursts of laughter or depth of a conversation.
Rhiannon Giddens on “They’re Calling Me Home,” Traditional Music, and the Divine Creative Spirit
Apr 09, 2021
American roots singer/songwriter, Rhiannon Giddens, has, together with the help of her musical and romantic partner, Francesco Turrisi, written and recorded a new album during the COVID-19 pandemic that she and Turrisi have released today. The album, They’re Calling Me Home, features haunting vocals that harken to centuries past. It features banjo, guitar, flute, fiddle, and other instruments.
Pleased to meet you
Sun June’s Laura Colwell on “Somewhere”
Apr 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
There are a million and one band formation stories, but it’s safe to say that none started quite like that of Austin’s self-labeled “regret pop” band Sun June.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
10 of the Best Songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain
Apr 08, 2021
Asking a Jesus and Mary Chain fan to pick their favourite 10 songs is akin to asking Imelda Marcos to select her favourite pair of shoes, however here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why the JAMC remain one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK in living memory.
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: SPELLLING, Lucy Dacus, Ora the Molecule, Twin Shadow, and More (News) — José González, Songs of the Week, SPELLLING, Lucy Dacus, Ora the Molecule, Twin Shadow, Anjimile, Jay Som, Far Lands, Desperate Journalist, Gaspard Augé, Justice, Ducks Ltd.
- Sixty Summers (Review) — Julia Stone
- Lord Huron Share Lyric Video for New Song “Long Lost” (News) — Lord Huron
- Vivian Girls – Reflecting on the 10th Anniversary of “Share the Joy” (News) — Vivian Girls
- Twin Shadow Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Alemania” (News) — Twin Shadow