Album Reviews

Before she starred in the Netflix show The OA and became known as a jill of all trades, balancing a successful music career with acting, going to school for psychology, and starting a family, Sharon Van Etten was a Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter on the cusp of becoming an indie star but still years away from wider recognition.

The press materials for Greta Van Fleet’s second album refer to the group using “rock ’n’ roll’s foundational elements to build an entirely new sonic blueprint.” Admittedly, these aren’t the band’s own words, but suffice it to say there is entirely nothing new about the proceedings on The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

Sydney’s Julia Stone, who is perhaps best known for her lovely collaborations with her brother, Angus, has one of indie’s most delicate voices, a trait she’s used to help craft relaxed, congenial indie folk since the pair’s debut in 2007.