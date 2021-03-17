 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Album Reviews

Loretta Lynn
Still Woman Enough

Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive

Loretta Lynn has broken enough ground in her career to make way for the paving of a few interstate highways.

Kimon Kirk
Altitude

Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive

Like many of his eccentric contemporaries, Kimon Kirk, a well-connected songman who last released a studio album in 2011, is intriguing yet safe.

Maxïmo Park
Nature Always Wins

Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive

By this stage in their career, UK rock band Maxïmo Park could be forgiven for being fairly settled into their modus operandi.

Classic Interviews

Gardens & Villa - Chris Lynch on Their New Album, Advice for Young Musicians, and Overcoming Shyness
Just Say No to Gateway Gadgets

Mar 10, 2014 Gardens & Villa

Gardens & Villa‘s frontman, Chris Lynch, is crouched in the darkest corner of his band’s rehearsal space, a warehouse in Gardens & Villa’s hometown of Santa Barbara, California that looks more like a garage that’s used for storage.

Comic Book Reviews

The Complete Hate
Fantagraphics

Dec 22, 2020 Web Exclusive

Fantagraphics has released a gorgeous boxed set of the entirety of Peter Bagge’s Hate—three volumes and 30 years of comics to enjoy. For those perhaps unfamiliar with what many regard as an essential alternative comic from the ’90s, Hate follows the escapades of Buddy Bradley, whose slacker tendencies are only overshadowed by his odd fits of rage, horniness, helplessness, and, occasionally, ambition.

Book Reviews

Ginny Fanthome
Loose Gravel

Feb 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Something of an On the Road for the punk set, Ginny Fanthome’s self-published debut is a rock and roll character study of epic proportions.

Interviews

Alice Cooper on “Detroit Stories”

Mar 16, 2021 Web Exclusive

Over the years, the term “rock” or “rock ‘n’ roll” has changed, evolved or mutated (depending on your point of view). Now bands are allowed underneath the umbrella term that sound little-to-nothing like those early songs of Chuck Berry and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Rock, of course, requires oomph, a punch to the gut and a prophetic bit of haranguing to get its point across. That’s exactly what longtime musician and frontman, Alice Cooper, is best at.

My Firsts: Jane Weaver

Mar 12, 2021 Web Exclusive

My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver.

Pleased to meet you

Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”

Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive

Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.

Lists

A Year in Lockdown Here Are the Series That Got Television Editor, Lily Moayeri, Through Pandemic

Mar 16, 2021

At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.

From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.

Galleries

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Live reviews

Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Blog

Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III

Jan 20, 2021 By Steve King

In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent