Album Reviews

At the start of the pandemic, when it seemed like everything was going to go back to normal in two weeks, when lockdown was a confusing break from real life and expectations were low, it was an opportune time to blast through some of the choices I had stacked up on “My List” on Netflix and HBO, “My Stuff” on Hulu, “Watchlist” on Prime Video and “Up Next” on Apple TV+. Binging led to more binging. Working from home meant I could have the TV on in the background in between Zooms, which led to discovering series that weren’t even on my radar.

From all this screen time, here are 30 series I discovered during pandemic that I actually like. This list doesn’t include those I was already watching and loving such as Better Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul or Good Girls. It also doesn’t include those I watched and really did not care for such as Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing or Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a series to get stuck into, I can recommend the following without reservation.