Album Reviews
Ashley Monroe
Rosegold
May 03, 2021 Web Exclusive
Ashley Monroe is a twice Grammy nominated country artist (both solo and as a member of Pistol Annies), but on Rosegold she gives up a steady backbeat in favor of breakbeats and drops.
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Superwolves
Apr 30, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
With an artist as prolific as Will Oldham has been for the last few decades, it becomes difficult to weigh their new works against anything but their past output. There’s clearly a demand in place to support such a rapid stream of recordings: an audience (collectors perhaps?) who will grab anything new regardless of whether it’s as strong as the ones that have come before.
Bowerbirds
becalmyounglovers
Apr 30, 2021 Web Exclusive
For an album nine years in the making, becalmyounglovers is a remarkably calm study of life transitions for Bowerbirds’ Phillip Moore.
News
Dan Deacon Announces New Fall U.S. Tour Dates
May 03, 2021
Dan Deacon released a new album, Mystic Familiar, at the end of January 2020, less than two months before the pandemic took hold and put a stop to all concerts and festivals. This fall Deacon will finally get a chance to properly tour the album, via some new dates he’s just announced.
Interviews
Hip-Hop Producer J. Period On DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, and His “Story to Tell”
Apr 30, 2021 Web Exclusive
Famed hip-hop producer J. Period is as much a biographer as he is a musician. He has risen to fame through a love of hip-hop culture and by grinding day in and day out at his craft. But along the way, he discovered something special, a corner of the art form that he could call his own. That’s where memory and memoir helped J. Period to formulate his now-signature mixtapes.
My Firsts: Alex Somers
Apr 28, 2021 Web Exclusive
My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Alex Somers.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Ranked: 2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films
Apr 25, 2021
This year’s live action Oscar-nominated short films, ranked.
