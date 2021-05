Album Reviews

Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Juliana Hatfield’s nineteenth solo studio album, Blood, opens with spare acoustic guitar that drops out at the 11-second mark to an explosion of fuzzed out, skittering guitar and a shaking bass that sounds as if your woofers are busted.

Web Exclusive

Throughout music history, there have always been those artists fascinated by the “what next.” These pioneers have existed in every decade, every movement, and every genre you can care to think of, constantly on the lookout for something utterly new, completely different, and unapologetically refreshing.

Web Exclusive

London Grammar’s Hannah Reid has made no bones about the fact that the inherent misogyny that’s endemic within the music industry could have driven her out of music for good.