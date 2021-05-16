Album Reviews
Juliana Hatfield
Blood
May 14, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
Juliana Hatfield’s nineteenth solo studio album, Blood, opens with spare acoustic guitar that drops out at the 11-second mark to an explosion of fuzzed out, skittering guitar and a shaking bass that sounds as if your woofers are busted.
St. Vincent
Daddy’s Home
May 13, 2021
Throughout music history, there have always been those artists fascinated by the “what next.” These pioneers have existed in every decade, every movement, and every genre you can care to think of, constantly on the lookout for something utterly new, completely different, and unapologetically refreshing.
London Grammar
Californian Soil
May 13, 2021
London Grammar’s Hannah Reid has made no bones about the fact that the inherent misogyny that’s endemic within the music industry could have driven her out of music for good.
Classic Interviews
Protest: The Drums
Intentional Living
Jun 15, 2017
“How about we don’t go to Walmart anymore, even ironically? Let’s just not go to Walmart, period. Let’s not think it’s funny. Let’s get mad instead.”
News
12 Best Songs of the Week: TORRES, SPELLLING, The Goon Sax, Wolf Alice, and More
May 14, 2021
Welcome to the 18th Songs of the Week of 2021. This week the CDC relaxed mask guidelines for those who have been vaccinated, helping to further pave the way for live music to return this fall. Although, right now there’s no clear way for venues or stores to check if someone is vaccinated.
Interviews
Leon Bridges on His New Album "Gold-Diggers Sound" and New Single "Motorbike"
May 14, 2021
Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Leon Bridges, has one of the best voices on the planet. But it’s not one that he throws out bombastically or haphazardly. Rather, Bridges is often reserved, measured, composed.
Matt Berry on Fame, Songwriting, ABBA, and His New Album
May 13, 2021
When seen in one light, actor and musician Matt Berry could be thought of as a Shakespearean performer. His big, booming British-accented voice could easily fit atop the dialogue in Macbeth or Othello. Yet, Berry doesn’t limit himself to these traditionally prestigious roles. He is a comedian, at heart, able to give monologues that both compel and bust your sides. But even more than that, Berry is also a musician of great facility, capable of writing a stripped-down folk song as much as he is performing acid jazz.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis' Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of "Mighty Like a Rose"
May 14, 2021
Thirty years ago today, Elvis Costello released Mighty Like a Rose, his 13th studio album overall and his second for Warner Bros. following the successful 1989 album Spike, which produced “Veronica,” to date his only U.S. Top 20 hit.
