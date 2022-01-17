{article_img_grid}
{/article_img_grid} {articlephotocaption}
{/article_img_grid} {articlephotocaption}
Asghar Farhadi on his latest film “A Hero”
{subtitle}
{article_body}
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- 14 Best Songs of the Week: Cate Le Bon, Destroyer, Spoon, Aldous Harding, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Doves, Cate Le Bon, Destroyer, Spoon, Aldous Harding, Mitski, Guerilla Toss, Methyl Ethel, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat
- Asghar Farhadi on his latest film “A Hero” (Interview) — Franz Ferdinand, Year End 2008 - Best of 2008, Julian Cope, Web Exclusive, Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan, Cotton Jones, The (International) Noise Conspiracy, The Killers, Mark Kozelek, Late of the Pier, Love Is All, Bloc Party, Simon Bookish, Pelle Carlberg, Chairlift, Vic Chesnutt, Elf Power and the Amorphous Strums, Crooked Fingers, The Cure, Eagles of Death Metal, Nile Rodgers, Run the Jewels, Flow Festival 2015, Flow Festival 2015: Day One, Elliphant, Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS?, Lianne La Havas, Major Lazer, Kaiser Chiefs, Little Joy, Longwave, Magnetic Morning, Megapuss, Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman, Pee-Pee, +/- {Plus/Minus}, The Postmarks, The Pretenders, Lou Reed, School of Seven Bells, Snow Patrol, Spindrift, Travis, The Whispertown 2000, White Denim, Apse, Fall 2008 - Jenny Lewis, Deerhunter, Frances, Fujiya & Miyagi, Girl Talk, Jenny Lewis, Mumford & Sons, of Montreal, Okkervil River, The Verve, The Week That Was, Vivian Girls, Conor Oberst, Summer 2008 - The Protest Issue, Elbow, Lykke Li, Michael Stipe, My Brightest Diamond, My Morning Jacket, Portishead, Spiritualized, Death Cab For Cutie, Spring 2008 - Flight of the Conchords, The Dodos, The Duke Spirit, El Guincho, Flight of the Conchords, Fuck Buttons, Goldfrapp, Jamie Lidell, Jim Noir, Ladytron, M83, Neon Neon, Plants and Animals, Steven Moffat, Guided by Voices, Robert Pollard, Dirty Projectors, Euros Childs, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, Einstürzende Neubauten, Lush, Miki Berenyi, Koop, The Thrills, West Indian Girl, The National, Manic Street Preachers, Battles, Rogue Wave, The Electric Soft Parade, Arthur & Yu, Minus Story, Rufus Wainwright
- Premiere: Dahlia Sleeps Release New Track “The Calm You Keep” (News) — Dahlia Sleeps
- Premiere: The Bad Signs Share New Single “Knew It Was A Bad Sign” (News) — The Bad Signs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.