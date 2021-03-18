



My Firsts: Michael Doherty of Another Michael Young At Heart

My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Michael Doherty of Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael.

Another Michael consists of Doherty (vocals/guitar), Nick Sebastiano (bass), and Alenni Davis (guitar/keyboard). Their new album, New Music and Big Pop, came out last month on Run For Cover. They previously released two EPs, Sans in 2016 and Land in 2018. The EPs were both initially released with the intention of being solo projects, until the trio gained national attention from indie lo-fi bedroom pop enthusiasts.

In the middle of 2017, the trio moved across the state line from Albany, NY to West Philadelphia, which signified the beginning of their storyline as a band. With their move, came a stronger friendship connection and a massive sense of collaboration between the three. New Music and Big Pop is their most developed-sounding record yet, with a dream-like pop sound, minor folk influence, and layered harmonies to seal every note together. Lead singer Michael Doherty’s voice is extremely prominent in this album, as it showcases his range and captures the band’s listeners more than ever.

Read on as Doherty talks about his childhood injuries, first movie obsession, constantly feeling like olive oil, a disappointing Easter Egg Hunt, and how playing piano on a roll up matt became his first ever instrument of choice.

First broken bone?

I broke my wrist at age nine in the dead of summer, I was bummed because I couldn’t go swimming. We were at the playground and when my mom wasn’t looking I had successfully skipped a bar on the monkey bars. Thinking that I could do it again, and this time for an audience, was a mistake.

First movie you saw in the movie theater?

Definitely Toy Story, I must have just turned four. I remember it feeling like this big experience, super dark room with that big blue Toy Story sky. Should mention that my first video game was Toy Story for Sega Genesis.





First TV show you were obsessed with?

S Club 7’s tv show on ABC Family, maybe back when it was Fox Family? I’ve actually been listening to S Club 7 for the first time in 20 years and it feels so fresh, some amazing songs. I remember loving the idea of being in a big band that’s just singing, I made up a bunch of imaginary friends and we had a band called “13.”





First concert you went to?

Hanson at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, 1998? 99? I was six and it was too loud.

First music festival you went to?

I’ve been to very few, but I was consistently volunteering at Basilica Soundscape in Hudson when that started in 2013 and I think that was my first. That was always a good opportunity to see some more experimental acts that might not usually play in the Capital Region. Basilica Hudson is such a beautiful venue, and always complementary to the performances.

First job you had?

Bussing tables at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. It was alright, but I was constantly feeling like Olive Oil.

First car you owned?

I loved and miss my brown 2002 Buick Century; it was a beautiful boat of a sedan. There was room for three people in the front, proper seat belt and everything. Lots of storage, cassette and CD capabilities.

First country you visited outside of your own?

My dad is from Ireland, so we went there a lot growing up to visit family. It’s a really rural area on the coast in Sligo. We’d go to the beach, help out with the farm, and one time we harvested peat on the bog. My appreciation for music really grew on those trips, there were lots of long car rides with my Walkman in hand. Also, they were way ahead of the U.S. with the Now That’s What I Call Music series. They were on Now 50 when we were on like, Now 10, and it was two discs!

First major disappointment?

My mom took me to an Easter Egg hunt near our house that was supposed to be for little kids like me, but a bunch of older kids were there and swiped up all the candy. Didn’t get to bring home one egg but saw kids with buckets of them.

First instrument?

I started taking group piano lessons at five, looking back it was the best way to learn an instrument. We were all given these piano key roll up mats that you’d put on the floor and that’s how we got situated with the keys before moving to the physical thing, and that was how I practiced at home until my family got a piano.

www.anothermichael.bandcamp.com

<a href="https://anothermichael.bandcamp.com/album/new-music-and-big-pop">New Music and Big Pop by Another Michael</a>

