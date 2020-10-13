



Self-Portrait: Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy

Photography by Jasamine White-Gluz



For our recurring Self-Portrait feature we ask a musician to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Jasamine White-Gluz of Montreal’s No Joy, and she drew her own self-portrait and then took a photo of herself drawing the picture.

No Joy released a new album, Motherhood, in August via Joyful Noise and Hand Drawn Dracula. Jorge Elbrecht co-produced and played on the album. Madeleine Campbell, the band’s touring sound engineer, acts as engineer alongside former Death Cab for Cutie member Chris Walla. The album also features drummer Jamie Thompson and Tara McLeod on guitar and banjo. Motherhood embraces such ’90s influences as Massive Attack, Sneaker Pimps, Republica, and No Doubt.

Of the album’s themes and title, White-Gluz had this to say in the album’s press bio: “Time is critical, and you have to make decisions that are extremely time sensitive and your body doesn’t care. It’s a lot of seeing myself through my mother’s experiences, and the physicalness of a body getting older.”

Read on as White-Gluz writes about her interesting day jobs, the technological device she misses, and a phobia she overcame.

1. In 2004 I had the true honor of working as Denise Richards’ stand-in for the very unremarkable cable television film I Do (But I Don’t). I can’t remember much about this movie but I remember getting squeezed into a gown and then standing around all day. Showbiz, baby!

2. I am vegan, and have been raised vegetarian since birth. I have never eaten a piece of meat or fish in my life. My mother raised the whole family this way, and this fall she is celebrating her 50th year of being vegetarian/vegan. Don’t ask us where we get our B12—we are fine!!!

3. My “day job” for nearly 15 years has been working in the fashion industry as a model agent. I love both the fashion and music worlds and how they often intersect. Motherhood was deeply inspired by a lot of the editorials that would appear in The Face magazine or Dazed in the late ’90s—both outlets featured so much music/fashion crossover.

4. I had a BlackBerry phone up until a few years ago. I really loved the little buttons and still can’t type on the touch screens. I was always alone on my BBM island but I would still switch back in a second if they still made them. I lived for the colored LED notification light and hub inbox!

5. I had a fear of flying and only took my first flight for a No Joy UK tour in 2011. Up until that point I was only traveling by land—I took a train from Montreal to Los Angeles once. That was the first of many flights for touring, and I hope I can get back on a plane soon when touring resumes.

Here is my self-portrait of me drawing a self-portrait.

