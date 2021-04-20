Self-Portrait: Claud
Apr 20, 2021
For our recurring Self-Portrait feature, we ask musicians to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Claud. But instead of submitting the text and image separately, Claud sent us one image.
Claud’s full name is Claud Mintz and they are a non-binary artist who go by they/them pronouns. They released a new album Super Monster, in February on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, making it the first album on Bridgers’ new imprint for Dead Oceans.
Super Monster was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. Joshua Mehling played on and co-produced several tracks. The album features various special guests: Claire Cottrill (aka Clairo), Melanie Faye, Blu Detiger, Noa Getzug, Nick Hakim, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jake Portrait.
Below is Claud’s self-portrait drawing. Read on as they write about a phobia, an allergy, and a high school instrument.
