



Self-Portrait: Trentemøller Messy and Early

Web Exclusive



For our recurring Self-Portrait feature, we ask musicians to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller).

The Danish musician has released a new album, his sixth studio full-length, Memoria, today via In My Room. Anticipation for the album has been building for many months now, as it was announced way back in September 2021, alongside the release of its first single, dream-pop track “In the Gloaming,” which featured the vocals of longtime collaborator Lisbet Fritze and was accompanied by a sufficiently dreamy music video. “This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully,” Trentemøller said in a press release at the time. “‘In The Gloaming’ is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship. The feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns.”

Several other singles followed, including “All Too Soon,” “Dead or Alive,” “No More Kissing in the Rain,” and “Like a Daydream.” Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint.

Above is Trentemøller self-portrait photo. Read on as he writes about being a bit messy, often showing up to things early, and how he is probably one of the rare people to ever say no to Kanye West.

1. I’m messing around! I’m so bad at keeping my stuff in the right places. In the beginning everything is neat and tidy but very quickly it starts to fall apart and if you look into my wardrobe it’s a lot of clothes mixed randomly together, curly and yeah, a big mess. I really hate it but it’s always been like that.

2. I once said no to Kanye West when his manager asked me if he could guest appear at my concert at the Danish Roskilde Festival. It was 20 minutes to show time and I was playing the main stage at 1:00 a.m. Kanye has just played before me. Suddenly his manager came to me and asked if he could rap on a song in my set. I was super nervous as it’s a huge audience we were about to play for, around 90.000 people, and I felt we had such a great show that I couldn’t see a rapper suddenly rapping on one of the songs to be honest. At that time, back in 2009, I didn’t really know who he was and from what I briefly heard from backstage it wasn’t something I could relate to. It was only after the show, when I told people about the kind of bizarre last minute request, that people went crazy (“you said no to KW??”) I realized he was a really big star then.

3. When I was a little boy and during my teens up until my late 20s I stuttered quite a lot. Especially when I was tired or a bit stressed. I can remember when I was a child I always asked my little sister to buy ice cream for me because I felt so ashamed stuttering when ordering it. It was really annoying.

4. I’m always exactly on time when I have an appointment! Not even a single minute too late, but often 10 minutes early to be sure to make it. It has always been like that, and to be honest, I get super stressed if I’m late. My girlfriend is always much more relaxed and we often argue a bit when I stress about being late for dinner.

5. I’m really bad at sports. I find it extremely boring to watch and even more boring to exercise. I know it definitely would be good for me to stay in shape and I decided I need to run again this year! That’s the only sport I try to enjoy. I’m not good at competition sports, so running by myself, listening to a podcast suits me ok. I need to be ready for our tour in Europe and North America later this year so I better start now!!

