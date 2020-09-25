



The End: Kilian O’Kelly of Silverbacks “I’d like to come back as one of those old school trains with a steam whistle.”

To end out the week, we ask Kilian O’Kelly of Silverbacks some questions about endings and death.

Silverbacks are a promising new Dublin five-piece and they released their debut album, Fad, in July via Central Tones. Girl Band bassist Daniel Fox produced Fad. The band features Daniel O’Kelly (vocals/guitar), Kilian O’Kelly (guitar/vocals), Emma Hanlon (bass/vocals), Peadar Kearney (guitar), and Gary Wickham (drums). Fad is a playful post-punk delight. On “Fad ’95” the band references The Simpsons while also poking fun at politics (“Politicians in denim, everybody wants one”). A press release says that “Klub Silberrücken” imagines “a lost John Hughes film.” When Fad was announced the band shared a new song from it, the Stereolab-influenced “Muted Gold,” via an amusing video for the track. “Muted Gold” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Read on as O’Kelly talks about how her and the band will never die, his favorite movie ending, his concepts of heaven and hell, and some amusing last words.

How would you like to die and what age would you like to be?

The whole band will be frozen one by one as we take our turns to kick the bucket. We’ve been chosen as part of a new cryogenics initiative. In the contract we’ve committed ourselves to being warmed up back to life every Friday night to play a gig on a massive two-way freezer/radiator stage. Tickets will be cheap and the gigs will be for all ages. No encores, the smoke machines start and they freeze us again at the end of every show. The children watch and weep. Our descendants rake in the merch moolah.

What song would you like to be playing at your deathbed?

Cryogenics baby—never going to happen! Hmm, probably “Flaming Star” by Elvis [Presley]. Something upbeat enough to give everyone a kick for the afters.

What's your favorite ending to a movie?

The end of Warriors is pretty solid. I usually watch it in the early hours of the morning and when the sun rises at the end when they get to Coney Island it is usually getting bright outside here too. It probably isn’t the best movie ending of all time but I like it for the moment. I’m not mad on Eagles but “In the City” is a jam and works as a great tune to end the movie on.

If you were on death row, what would you like your last meal to be?

I grew up in Brussels so I'd probably end my life with one last trip down memory lane in the form of a mitraillette. For those who don’t know, a mitraillette is a machine gun sized chip baguette, which you can get in Belgian chippers. Rather than go with the usual sliced hamburger inside I’d opt for the frikandel sausage. I’d have sauce brasil and andalouse on top. No salad. Wash it down with an ice cold can of Belgium’s finest Jupiler.

What's your concept of the afterlife?

I like to think that my stream of consciousness won’t continue. I wouldn’t want to be aware of the fact I’m dead in a box. Or stinking up a vase.

What would be your own personal version of heaven if it exists?

A house party with my family and friends. In the morning the house has been cleaned, I drink coffee, put a record on, and go for a swim. The weather is hot.

What would be the worst punishment the devil could devise for you in hell, if he exists?

Broccoli for breakfast every day. I have no teeth. It’s scorching hot. A mixture of sunscreen and lemon juice is stuck in my eyes all day. I’m forever sun-burnt and Pitbull’s music echoes out though the dungeons of hell for eternity. Every two minutes a smoke alarm beep rings out really loudly in my head and every half an hour I get whipped. It's that or taking a flight—I also hate flying.

If reincarnation exists, who or what would you like to be reincarnated as?

A silverback! Hehehe. Or maybe a pink flamingo? Maybe a big fat rat? Whatever animal it is I’ll take it. If we are talking inanimate objects, I’d like to come back as one of those old school trains with a steam whistle.

What role or achievement would you most like to be remembered for?

One of the things I love about music is that it gives you an insight into someone’s soul and character long after they are gone. I like to think that maybe my great-great-great-granddaughter will be pretty fly and dig her ancestor’s music. It’d be nice to be remembered for my music, but more importantly I hope to check out as a good family man some day.

What would you like your last words to be?

I have a couple:

“The gold is buried in”...(*cough*)…“sorry, you can find the gold at”...(*cough*)…“the gold is at”... (*cough*)…“Jesus what is wrong with me”... *death*.

or:

“Pass the f*cking potatoes.”

www.silverbacks.bandcamp.com

