2021 Rotation: Year-End Playlist
Charles Steinberg Wraps-Up A Year of Current Rotation with a Playlist of 2021 Favorites
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces Special 20th Anniversary Double Issue (News) — Grandaddy, CHVRCHES, Kamasi Washington, Bat For Lashes, Weyes Blood, The Divine Comedy, Elbow, Nilüfer Yanya, Miki Berenyi, Lush, Piroshka, The Horrors, Rose Elinor Dougall, Ladytron, Doves, Mogwai, Black Box Recorder, The Charlatans, Idlewild, The War on Drugs, Cate Le Bon, Let’s Eat Grandma, Wet Leg, Magdalena Bay, Metronomy, Snail Mail, Parquet Courts, alt-J, Cat Power, Tears for Fears, Courtney Barnett
- 2021 Rotation: Year-End Playlist (News) —
- Mercurial World (Review) — Magdalena Bay
- Ladies They Talk About (Review) —
- Boodle Boodle Boodle EP (Review) — The Clean
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.