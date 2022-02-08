News

2022 Oscars Nominations Announced: The Power of the Dog, Dune, and Belfast Among the Nominees 94th Academy Awards Set for March 27





The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have just been announced. This year, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads the group with a total of 12 nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was given 10 nominations, making it the second most nominated film on the list.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car made Oscar history by being the first Japanese film to receive a Best Picture nomination. It is nominated for three other awards: Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Many were surprised by Lady Gaga not receiving a Best Actress nomination for House of Gucci, but as was expected, Kristen Stewart received a nod for her performance as Princess Diana of Wales in the biopic Spencer.

The 94th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 27, will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theater. A host for this year’s awards ceremony has yet to be announced. View the nominations below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Directing

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA (Screenplay by Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Written by Jane Campion)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast (Written by Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

King Richard (Written by Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Documentary Feature

Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

Attica (Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

Writing with Fire (Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh)

Animated Feature Film

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho)

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto (Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down To Joy” from Belfast (Music and Lyric by Van Morrison)

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

Production Design

Dune (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Nightmare Alley (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo)

Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Sound

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

Visual Effects

Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)

Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick)

No Time to Die (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick)

