5 Best Most Iconic Rock Songs Featuring One-Armed Drummers From Def Leppard to Rick Allen





You need two arms to be a successful rock drummer. Or do you? Here we pick the five best most iconic rock songs featuring a one-armed drummer. There were lots and lots of amazing songs to choose from.

Join us as we count down.

Are you ready to rock?

Get those sugar bowls ready, because here we go.

5. Def Leppard: “Armageddon It”

4. Def Leppard: “Love Bites”

3. Def Leppard: “Hysteria”

2. Def Leppard: “Animal”

1. Def Leppard: “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

And here’s #1. Of course we had to have at least one Def Leppard song on here, thanks to their amazing one-armed drummer Rick Allen.

