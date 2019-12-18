 Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.1 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 18th, 2019  
Subscribe

Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.1

The First Installment of My Personal Favorite Songs of the Decade, ft. Arcade Fire, Robyn, The National, Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, The War on Drugs, Kendrick Lamar, Mitski, Parquet Courts, Bon Iver & More.

Dec 16, 2019 By Charles Steinberg
Bookmark and Share


In listening back to come up with my favorite albums of the 2010s, my favorite songs started to come together. Here is the first set with more to follow in the final days of the decade! These are my personal picks:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/best-songs-of-the-decade-pt-1/pl.u-4Jom8p2Ta7MPdK

 



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent