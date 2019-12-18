News

Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.1 The First Installment of My Personal Favorite Songs of the Decade, ft. Arcade Fire, Robyn, The National, Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, The War on Drugs, Kendrick Lamar, Mitski, Parquet Courts, Bon Iver & More.





In listening back to come up with my favorite albums of the 2010s, my favorite songs started to come together. Here is the first set with more to follow in the final days of the decade! These are my personal picks:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/best-songs-of-the-decade-pt-1/pl.u-4Jom8p2Ta7MPdK