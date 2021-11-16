News

A Place to Bury Strangers Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Let’s See Each Other” See Through You Due Out February 4, 2022 on Dedstrange

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Brooklyn noise rock band A Place to Bury Strangers have announced the release of their sixth studio album, See Through You, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Dedstrange. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Let’s See Each Other.” View the Davy Pelletier-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a list of upcoming tour dates for the band.

A Place to Bury Strangers’ previous studio album, Pinned, was released in 2018 via Dead Oceans. Later that year, they released a remixed version of the album, titled Re-Pinned. Earlier this year, they released the EP Hologram.

See Through You Tracklist:

1. Nice Of You To Be There For Me

2. I’m Hurt

3. Let’s See Each Other

4. So Low

5. Dragged In A Hole

6. Ringing Bells

7. I Disappear (When You’re Near)

8. Anyone But You

9. My Head Is Bleeding

10. Broken

11. Hold On Tight

12. I Don’t Know How You Do It

13. Love Reaches Out

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

Mon. January 31 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Tue. February 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Wed. February 2 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Fri. February 4 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

Sat. February 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

Sun. February 6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. February 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Tue. February 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. 7th Street Entry #

Fri. February 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Sat. February 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Sun. February 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

Tue. February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. February 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

Sat. February 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress %

Tue. February 22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

Wed. February 23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %

Fri. February 25 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %

Sat. February 26 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 %

Sun. February 27 - Chapel Hill, ND @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. March 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !

Wed. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang &

Thu. March 10 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol &

Fri. March 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos &

Sat. March 12 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum &

Sun. March 13 - Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club &

Mon. March 14 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert &

Wed. March 16 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club ^

Thu. March 17 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5 ^

Fri. March 18 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball ^

Sat. March 19 - Athens, GR @ Temple ^

Mon. March 21 - Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall ^

Tue. March 22 - Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore ^

Thu. March 24 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara ^

Fri. March 25 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club ^

Sat. March 26 - Rome, IT @ Largo ^

Sun. March 27 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club ^

Tue. March 29 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F ^

Wed. March 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage ^

Thu. March 31 - Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Memoir

Fri. April 1 - Paris, FR @ La Trabendo *

Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ Lafayette *

Mon. April 4 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka *

Tue. April 5 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22 *

Wed. April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

Thu. April 7 - Groningen, NL @ Vera *

Sat. April 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 *

Sun. April 10 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Mon. April 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Tue. April 12 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44 *

Wed. April 13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC *

# with Glove

% with TV Priest

& with Jealous

^ with Plattenbau

* with Lunacy

! with Native Sun, GIFT

