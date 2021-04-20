News

A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “End of the Night” Hologram Due Out July 16 on Dedstrange

Photography by Heather Bickford



Brooklyn noise rock band A Place To Bury Strangers have announced a new EP, Hologram, which will be out on July 16 via founding member Oliver Ackermann’s label Dedstrange. They have also shared a self-directed video for a new song from the EP titled “End of the Night.” Check it out below, along the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

The band’s new lineup consists of Ackermann in addition to John and Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast on bass and drums, respectively. Ackermann speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘End of the Night’ is the first written in collaboration with either of the new band members. John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it. It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one. Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band.”

He adds: “It’s great to be working again with John Fedowitz. I feel like our songwriting styles shot off in different directions from our earlier band Skywave only to come back to the table with different experiences to create something special again.”

The band’s most recent album, Pinned, came out in 2018 on Dead Oceans. A remixed version of the album, Re-Pinned, came out later that year.

Hologram Tracklist:

1. End Of The Night

2. I Might Have

3. Playing The Part

4. In My Hive

5. I Need You

