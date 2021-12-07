 A Place to Bury Strangers Share Video for New Single “Hold On Tight” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 7th, 2021  
A Place to Bury Strangers Share Video for New Single “Hold On Tight”

See Through You Due Out February 4, 2022 on Dedstrange

Dec 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Brooklyn noise rock band A Place to Bury Strangers have shared a video for their new single “Hold On Tight.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, See Through You, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Dedstrange. Watch the Meriel O’Connell-directed video below.

Frontman Oliver Ackermann states in a press release: “When the getting’s good, I hold on tight. Sometimes I forget to enjoy where I am and the people around me. It is critical to be thankful and enjoy existence and have fun. Having a bad night? Reflect and kick yourself into gear.”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, the band shared the song “Let’s See Each Other,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

A Place to Bury Strangers’ previous studio album, Pinned, was released in 2018 via Dead Oceans. Later that year, they released a remixed version of the album, titled Re-Pinned. Earlier this year, they released the EP Hologram.

