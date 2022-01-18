News

All





A Place to Bury Strangers Share Video for New Single “I’m Hurt” See Through You Due Out February 4 on Dedstrange

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Brooklyn noise rock band A Place to Bury Strangers have shared a video for their new single “I’m Hurt.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, See Through You, which will be out on February 4 via Dedstrange. The video was directed by Dementer and Jug Face filmmaker Chad Crawford Kinkle, and is the first in a series of videos by the band, each of which will feature direction by a different horror filmmaker. Watch below.

In a press release, frontman Oliver Ackermann states: “‘I’m Hurt’ is the sound of friendship dying. At the time of writing this song, I was going out of my mind dwelling on conflict in my head and beating myself down while trying to rebuild my faith in humanity which is reflected in the actual structure of the song. The drums build with this frustration and a desire to scream with no voice. Listen closely to the vocal phrasing of ‘I’m Hurt’ in the chorus and you can hear the self-doubt and failure I was experiencing at the time.”

Previously released singles from the upcoming album are “Let’s See Each Other,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Hold On Tight,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

A Place to Bury Strangers’ previous studio album, Pinned, was released in 2018 via Dead Oceans. Later that year, they released a remixed version of the album, titled Re-Pinned. Earlier this year, they released the EP Hologram.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.