ABBA Share Lyric Video for New Song “Just a Notion” Voyage Due Out November 5 via Capitol

Photography by Ludvig Andersson



Swedish pop legends ABBA are releasing their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, on November 5 via Capitol. Now they have shared its third single, “Just a Notion,” via a lyric video. “Just a Notion” sounds as though it could’ve been plucked from any of the band’s 1970s albums, which makes sense as it was initially recorded in 1978. ABBA have also announced that more tickets from their ABBA Voyage concert experience in London will go on sale on November 3. Listen to “Just a Notion” below.

The band’s Björn Ulvaeus had this to say about the song in a press release: “Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right. That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it. Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.

“Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.

“‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

When Voyage was announced ABBA shared its first two singles: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” They also announced a new ABBA Voyage concert experience in London featuring digital versions of ABBA performing with a 10-piece live band. The video for “I Still Have Faith in You” previewed the live experience.

The ABBA Voyage concert experience will happen in a purposefully built arena with a capacity of 3,000 and located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. It will start May 27, 2022.

ABBA’s last album was 1981’s The Visitors and they disbanded in 1982. ABBA officially reunited in 2018.

Each member of the band previously issued a separate press statement about the new album and concert.

Benny Anderson: “We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before. It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”

Anni-Frid Lyngstad: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs!! My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

Agnetha Fältskog: “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect…But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”

Björn Kristian Ulvaeus: “They’re such amazing singers those two, I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs. They’re true musicians; totally unimpressed by pop star glamour but still having a great time being creative in a recording studio. The Voyage project has injected new life into us in more ways than one. So, again, thanks for waiting! We hope to see you in the ‘ABBA Arena’ and yes—see—because we have infused a good deal of our souls into those avatars. It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’re back.”

