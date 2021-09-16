News

Absolutely Free Share New Song “Remaining Light” Aftertouch Due Out September 24 via Boiled Records





Toronto’s Absolutely Free are releasing a new album, Aftertouch, on September 24 via Boiled Records. Now they have shared its second single, the Pink Floyd-esque “Remaining Light.” Listen below.

The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Remaining Light’ expresses the frustration felt towards invincible and corrupt institutions that uphold structural inequities, including police brutality and manufactured poverty experienced primarily by racialized communities. Written during a heat wave in the summer of 2016, the song dishearteningly remains as relevant as ever today.”

Previously Absolutely Free shared the album’s first single, “How to Paint Clouds,” via a video for it made via an AI system.

Aftertouch is the band’s first full-length album in seven years. Jorge Elbrecht produced the album, which a press release describes as such: “Culling from a myriad of influences that span Krautrock, New Wave, the proliferation of international psychedelic and funk compilations, and early forms of electronic dance music, Absolutely Free has created a patina of disparate but harmonic styles distinctly its own.”

Aftertouch follows the band’s excellent 2019 EP, Geneva Freeport. That EP’s first single, “Currency (Extended Mix),” which featured U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy), was one of our Songs of the Week. Its title track also made our Songs of the Week list, as did “The Endless Scroll.”

Absolutely Free haven’t released a full-length album since their 2014-released self-titled debut album. The band’s core lineup is Moshe Fisher-Rozenberg, Michael Claxton, and Matt King.

