News

All





Absolutely Free Share Video for New Song “Epilogue (After Touch)” Aftertouch Due Out Tomorrow via Boiled Records





Toronto’s Absolutely Free are releasing a new album, Aftertouch, tomorrow via Boiled Records. Now they have shared its third single, “Epilogue (After Touch),” which has a bit of a chillwave vibe. It was shared via a video directed by Rachelle Walkers. Watch it below.

The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Epilogue (After Touch)’ conjures an existence, where a linear progression of time no longer seems applicable. With reference to cinematic narrative, the lyrics touch upon living in a contemporary culture that seems to be referential and symbolic of what’s already in the past.”

Previously Absolutely Free shared the album’s first single, “How to Paint Clouds,” via a video for it made via an AI system. Then they shared its second single, the Pink Floyd-esque “Remaining Light,” which made our Songs of the Week list.

Aftertouch is the band’s first full-length album in seven years. Jorge Elbrecht produced the album, which a press release describes as such: “Culling from a myriad of influences that span Krautrock, New Wave, the proliferation of international psychedelic and funk compilations, and early forms of electronic dance music, Absolutely Free has created a patina of disparate but harmonic styles distinctly its own.”

Aftertouch follows the band’s excellent 2019 EP, Geneva Freeport. That EP’s first single, “Currency (Extended Mix),” which featured U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy), was one of our Songs of the Week. Its title track also made our Songs of the Week list, as did “The Endless Scroll.”

Absolutely Free haven’t released a full-length album since their 2014-released self-titled debut album. The band’s core lineup is Moshe Fisher-Rozenberg, Michael Claxton, and Matt King.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.