Acid Klaus Releases New Single Today

Acid Klaus’ past year escapades have seen him continue the momentum from the success of his debut album Step On My Travelator: The Imagined Career Trajectory of Superstar DJ & Dance Pop Producer, Melvin Harris. From touring dark basement clubs to Royal Albert Hall appearances with Roisin Murphy, to blowing the turrets off Château Comtal in Carcassonne at Andrew Weatherall’s Convenanza festival.

Adrian Flanagan (The Moonlandingz / Eccentronic Research Council) and his pals a.k.a - Acid Klaus - have been turning up like an uncompromising yet heroic ghost of rave at all the best parties of the past year. They now offer up the first single “Aerodromes” from a forthcoming five-track EP P.T.S.D. By Proxy, featuring Philly Piper, one member of his current live collective that also featured his last single “You’re A Freak”.

The single comes out today (Wednesday 15th May) on Golden Lion Sounds followed by the EP on 15th July (Digital edition) and 6th September (vinyl edition) respectively.

The EP also features new artists such as the Queen of the Sheffield DIY scene Rosey PM and Welsh language singer/songwriter and regular Acid Klaus live band member Cat Rin, along with short

readings of prose from Adrian’s longtime collaborators Maxine Peake & Lias Saoudi (Fat White Family / Moonlandingz).

“The EP is my artistic response to the horrific vista forced upon me as the earth wobbles perilously on its axis like a drunk and foul mouthed broke and broken auntie. It’s dance music you can cry too - or if you point blank refuse to look out of the window - just for dancing too whilst remaining in a state of ‘pig ignorant’ bliss!,” says Flanagan.

“For me as an artist it’s important that someone documents this time of great historical mess by utilising heavenly voices, robotic sonics, bangin’ beats, street poetry, space chants and nifty synthetic arpeggiations whilst still remaining deep in the ice cold moment of reality.”

The full tracklisting for the EP is as follows :-

“The Solution”

“Aerodromes” (Ft Philly Piper)

“Pour Some Wood On The Fire” (Ft Cat Rin)

“Losing Our Way” (Ft Rosey PM & Maxine Peake)

“Hell Below” (Ft Lias Saoudi)

Acid Klaus is confirmed to play the following live dates: (full uk tour later in the year to be confirmed around official EP release date)

May 17th - Hull Adelphi (headline show)

July 27th - Seek Out festival Lancashire (headline slot)

August 24th - Krackenhaus Festival(Dj Set)

Bandcamp



Instagram

You Tube

