 Adele Shares Video for New Song “Easy On Me” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 14th, 2021  
Subscribe

Adele Shares Video for New Song “Easy On Me”

30 Due Out November 19 via Columbia

Oct 14, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Simon Emmett
Bookmark and Share


Adele recently confirmed that her long-awaited new album, 30, was coming out on November 19 via Columbia, almost six years to the day after the release of her last album, 2015’s 25. Now she has shared the album’s first single, “Easy On Me,” via a video. Previous collaborator Xavier Dolan directed the video, which was filmed in Quebec last month. The video starts in the same house where Dolan shot the video for “Hello,” the first single from 25. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover art.

Dolan commented on the video in a press release: “I was honestly hoping for this to happen. For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Former collaborators Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, and Tobias Jesso Jr. all helped produce the album, as did new collaborators Inflo and Ludwig Göransson.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent