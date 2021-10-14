News

Adele Shares Video for New Song “Easy On Me” 30 Due Out November 19 via Columbia

Photography by Simon Emmett



Adele recently confirmed that her long-awaited new album, 30, was coming out on November 19 via Columbia, almost six years to the day after the release of her last album, 2015’s 25. Now she has shared the album’s first single, “Easy On Me,” via a video. Previous collaborator Xavier Dolan directed the video, which was filmed in Quebec last month. The video starts in the same house where Dolan shot the video for “Hello,” the first single from 25. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover art.

Dolan commented on the video in a press release: “I was honestly hoping for this to happen. For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Former collaborators Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, and Tobias Jesso Jr. all helped produce the album, as did new collaborators Inflo and Ludwig Göransson.

